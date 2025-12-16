LNS Research Names Seeq Front Runner in Industrial AI: Advanced Analytics Solution Selection Matrix

SEATTLE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeq, the global leader in industrial analytics, AI, and enterprise monitoring for industrial companies, today announced that it has been named a Front Runner within the inaugural Industrial AI: Advanced Analytics Solution Selection Matrix (SSM) by LNS Research. Seeq was recognized as a market leader for its category-leading product innovation, human-centered approach, partner-friendly architecture, and exceptional customer focus.

LNS Research, a leading research and advisory firm for the world's largest industrial companies, evaluated seven key vendors within the rapidly evolving Advanced Analytics providers category of the Industrial AI: Advanced Analytics market. This category includes software applications that offer decision intelligence capabilities, primarily through pre-built out-of-the-box applications. These vendors provide data collection, analysis, machine learning modeling, and visualization functionalities as part of their application(s), and they support several industrial use case categories.

Seeq received high marks for its comprehensive data connectivity, quality, cleansing, conditioning, and contextualization tools; support of different analytics levels; enablement of robust machine learning modeling; diversity of use cases supported; and more. The report also highlights Seeq's focus on championing subject matter experts within end-user organizations, keeping humans central to all decision-making and amplifying their domain expertise with industrial analytics and AI capabilities.

Seeq's deep customer understanding and responsiveness was also emphasized. According to LNS Research, "a defining strength of Seeq is its customer-centric product roadmap strategy. In addition to actively listening and collaborating with its user base, many Seeq employees across departments come from industry, enabling Seeq to align its roadmap with identified gaps and industry needs. A key example is the introduction of its AI Assistant and extensive training resources, aimed at addressing the relatively steep learning curve highlighted by customers. Another recent example is the release of the GxP-ready Seeq for Pharma Analytics & AI Suite, developed specifically in response to customer requirements for validated environments."

LNS Research underscored Seeq's customer-driven roadmap further, stating: "Seeq's dedicated focus on meeting the specific needs of process experts has earned it a loyal user base and following—a rarity in industrial software. Engineers incorporating Seeq into their day-to-day work report improved productivity and find it less incentivized to revert to traditional spreadsheet-based analysis. This stickiness has been a strategic asset for the company, with power users effectively serving as its champions and playing a key role in Seeq's sustained leadership in this category."

"We are honored to be recognized by LNS Research for our leadership in the industrial analytics and AI market," said Dr. Lisa Graham, CEO of Seeq. "This recognition validates the progress we're making alongside key partners to generate measurable value from industrial analytics and AI for manufacturing organizations around the globe."

LNS Research used the "3P Evaluation Model" covering vendors' Product, Potential, and Presence to assess their ability to serve the Industrial AI: Advanced Analytics market.

This accomplishment represents another significant milestone in Seeq's ongoing leadership in the industrial analytics and AI market. It builds on a series of prestigious honors, including being named a Leader in the 2025 Verdantix Green Quadrant for Industrial AI Analytics, the 2025 Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leader for the Global Advanced Industrial Analytics Market, and earning the 2025 IoT Analytics Innovation Award from the IoT Breakthrough Awards. These achievements continue to reinforce Seeq's reputation for innovation, value, and industry excellence.

Seeq enables companies to address key enterprise outcomes through accelerated workforce and sustainability initiatives with AI-enabled analytics that unlock the value of industrial data. Engineers, scientists, and business leaders in manufacturing organizations use Seeq to rapidly analyze, predict, collaborate, and share insights to drive improved production outcomes.

Seeq customers include companies in the oil and gas, pharmaceutical, chemical, energy, power and utility, mining, food and beverage, pulp and paper, and other process industries. Investors in Seeq include Second Avenue Partners, Altira Group, Insight Partners, Sixth Street Growth, Chevron Technology Ventures, and Saudi Aramco Energy Ventures.

Seeq is available worldwide through a global partner network of system integrators, which provides training and resale support for Seeq in over 40 countries, in addition to its direct sales teams in North America and Europe.

For more information, download the full report or visit www.seeq.com.

About Seeq Corporation

Seeq, a global leader in advanced analytics, AI, and enterprise monitoring for industrial companies, delivers a self-service, enterprise SaaS platform and solutions to accelerate critical insights and action from historically unused data. Oil and gas, pharmaceutical, specialty chemical, utility, renewable energy, and numerous other vertical industries rely on Seeq to optimize business and production outcomes, including yield, margins, quality, and sustainability. Seeq is a privately held virtual company with employees around the globe. To learn more about Seeq, visit www.seeq.com.

