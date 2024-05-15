Lo Bosworth and BIC® Soleil Escape™ Razors Launch Limited-Edition 5 Senses Shave Kit

The 5 Senses Shave Kit encourages women to embrace self-care, starting with an indulgent shave.

SHELTON, Conn., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BIC® Soleil Escape™ is empowering consumers to slow down and indulge in an everyday escape with the launch of their limited-edition 5 Senses Shave Kit. The sensorial collection is co-created with Love Wellness Founder, personal care advocate, and TV personality, Lo Bosworth, encouraging women to tap into self-care starting with their shave.

BIC is launching a limited-edition 5 Senses Shave Kit, complete with the BIC Soleil Escape Razor and curated items for a sensorial and immersive shaving experience. Lo Bosworth co-created the 5 Senses Shave Kit alongside BIC to encourage women to tap into self-care starting with their shave.

"Partnering with BIC Soleil Escape was a natural extension of my dedication to wellness," shared Lo Bosworth. "This transformative kit turns your daily shave into an unexpected, delightful experience, one that adds a touch of indulgence to your everyday routine. We can all prioritize self-care by starting with something as simple as a quality shave!"

The thoughtfully curated 5 Senses Shave Kit was inspired by the scented handles of Soleil Escape razors, in fragrances such as Jasmine & Eucalyptus and Vanilla & Berries. Each kit transforms the everyday shave by creating a calming and refreshing experience that tickles all the senses, including:

Smell: Immerse yourself with BIC Soleil Escape 5 Blade Razors (two 2-count packs, 4 razors total) with Jasmine & Eucalyptus and Vanilla & Berries scented handles.

Taste: Sip on luscious lavender mocktails that have soothing vanilla notes from a delectable dash of vanilla.

Hearing: Listen to relaxing tunes or jam out to your favorite beats with a shower-friendly speaker.

Touch: Feel deep and rejuvenating exfoliation from a natural lava pumice stone.

Sight: Adorn your showerhead with eucalyptus to create an aesthetically pleasing, and luxurious spa-like shower experience.

"We understand that consumers feel like there aren't enough hours in the day to focus on self-care," said Katie Potocki, Marketing Director for Blade Excellence at BIC. "The Soleil Escape 5 Senses Shave Kit elevates the shaving experience by turning your shower routine into a revitalizing pause from the everyday hustle."

The limited-edition BIC Soleil Escape 5 Senses Shave Kit can be purchased at BIC.com for $59, while supplies last. BIC Soleil Escape razors are available in three additional scents - Citrus, Lavender & Eucalyptus, and Rose & Magnolia – and feature moisture strips with 100% natural almond oil to enhance glide for a smooth and comfortable shave. Soleil Escape razors can be purchased at major retailers nationwide and on e-commerce platforms including Walmart , Target , Amazon , and Walgreens starting at $5.47.

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday Life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC Flex™, BodyMark by BIC™, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationary, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out®, Inkbox, and more. In 2023, BIC Net Sales were €2,263 million. The Company is listed on Euronext Paris, is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It has received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE BIC