LO SECCO PROSECCO Toasts New England Expansion with Ruby Wines Partnership: Bringing Zero-Sugar Sparkle to Wellness Enthusiasts Across the Region

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LO SECCO Prosecco, DOC Brut Nature, the innovative zero-sugar, low-carb sparkling wine that's redefining effervescent indulgence, today announced an exclusive distribution partnership with Ruby Wines Inc., the venerable New England wholesaler with over 90 years of legacy. This collaboration brings LO SECCO's crisp, guilt-free bubbles to premium retailers and hospitality venues throughout Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, expanding its Northeast footprint.

ZERO SUGAR LO SECCO PROSECCO DOC BRUT NATURE ZERO SUGAR LO SECCO PROSECCO DOC BRUT NATURE launches across New England.

Crafted in Italy's Veneto region, the zero sugar, vegan, low carb LO SECCO Prosecco, DOC Brut Nature delivers the timeless elegance of Prosecco with modern wellness credentials. LO SECCO is the ideal toast for Keto, Paleo, Mediterranean, Low Carb and GLP-1 communities and beyond. Through Ruby Wines' storied network—recently bolstered by its new Rhode Island expansion—LO SECCO will sparkle on shelves from Boston's bustling bistros to the Granite State's cozy inns and throughout the Ocean state, inviting New Englanders to elevate everyday moments with a sip of sophisticated simplicity.

"LO SECCO Prosecco was born from a passion to blend Italian heritage with today's health-forward lifestyle, and partnering with Ruby Wines is a stellar brand alignment for us," said Monika Elling, Founder and CEO of LO SECCO. "Ruby's deep roots in New England blend seamlessly with our mission to make premium, functional sparkling wine accessible and irresistible for wellness-oriented consumers. Together, we're not just pouring a drink—we're pouring possibility, one flawless glass at a time."

Ruby Wines is a family-owned powerhouse serving the region's discerning palates since 1933, bringing unparalleled expertise in curating world-class portfolios. This partnership underscores their commitment to innovative, consumer-driven brands that resonate with evolving tastes and lifestyles.

"We are pleased to welcome LO SECCO to the Ruby Wines portfolio," said David Browne, Senior VP of Sales and Portfolio Management at Ruby Wines. "LO SECCO's alignment with the growing wellness movement, refined flavor profile, and contemporary marketing approach make it an ideal addition to our offerings. We look forward to introducing this modern expression of Prosecco to health-conscious consumers across New England."

The launch kicked off last week, and the Q4 will be filled with targeted tastings at select Ruby-distributed accounts in MA and RI. SRP: $24.99 per 750ml bottle.

ABOUT LO SECCO PROSECCO DOC, BRUT NATURE: LO SECCO is a trail-blazing, zero-sugar, low-carb Prosecco DOC Brut Nature. Founded by beverage innovator Monika Elling, LO SECCO delivers pure Italian sparkle without the metabolic compromise, targeting the 40M+ health-conscious adults embracing Keto, Paleo, Carnivore, Mediterranean Diet and overall functional living. SHOP at http://www.loseccoprosecco.com Follow: Instagram and TikTok @loseccoprosecco.

ABOUT RUBY WINES: Ruby Wines is a fourth-generation, family-owned wholesale distributor of fine wines and craft spirits. Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Massachusetts, the company has earned its reputation as one of the region's leading importers and distributors, offering a comprehensive curated portfolio of fine wines and artisanal spirits sourced from top producers around the world. With over 90 years of industry expertise, Ruby Wines blends tradition with innovation, delivering exceptional service and deep product knowledge and industry know-how to its customers. The company's commitment to quality and integrity is reflected in every bottle it represents. In recent years, Ruby Wines has expanded its footprint across New England. In 2021, the company acquired the Perfecta Wine Company, establishing a strong presence in New Hampshire. Brokerages in Maine and Vermont soon followed, and in 2025, the company created Ruby Wines Rhode Island, continuing its mission to bring world-class selections to discerning clients throughout New England.

Media Contact:

Jenna Parker

FMG PR

[email protected]

Tel: 914.315.5585

SOURCE LO SECCO PROSECCO