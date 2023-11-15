Lo Siento, Ultra-Premium Tequila at an Attainable Price Point, Announces Availability Across Southern California via Pavilions Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lo Siento, an ultra-premium tequila at an attainable price point, is pleased to announce its presence across all Pavilions locations in Southern California.

The latest news comes on the heels of similarly exciting news regarding Lo Siento's presence in all Total Wines across Southern California; to read the full release click here.

The company's Blanco ($37.99) varietal is now available at all Pavilions across the Southern California region. To find your closest Pavilions location, click here for a store locator.

"We are truly humbled at the fast-paced growth of the business across the state of California, especially given the expansive nature of the state itself," states Ryan Tierney, Founder and CEO of Lo Siento. Tierney proceeds, "We're developing an effective playbook that we have confidence will work in many additional markets in the year(s) to come – in the meantime, we are grateful for this exciting opportunity to partner with Pavilions in California and look forward to a fruitful partnership ahead."

Lo Siento is a premium, approachable tequila that is growing in popularity across California and Tennessee. All Lo Siento products are 100% additive free. The brand is working closely with a single-family estate distillery in the Jalisco Highlands where quality control and sustainability are the top priorities. All of the agave is single-plot, grown on property, and raised 6-10 years to ensure full maturity. Both the Blanco and Reposado are ultra-high-quality products that are priced below $45.

To learn more, visit www.losientotequila.com or check out Instagram.

