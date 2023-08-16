Lo Siento, Ultra-Premium Tequila at An Attainable Price Point, Announces Availability Across Southern California via Total Wine Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lo Siento, an ultra-premium tequila at an attainable price point, is pleased to announce its presence across all Total Wine locations in Southern California.

The current portfolio, which includes Blanco ($37.99) and Reposado ($42.99) varietals, is now available at all Total Wines across the Southern California region. To find your closest Total Wine location, click here for a store locator.

"We couldn't be more excited for the ability to provide more consumers with Lo Siento across the wider SoCal region, thanks to our partnership with Total Wine," states Ryan Tierney, Founder and CEO of Lo Siento. Tierney continues, "We look forward to our continued partnership with Total Wine in California and beyond in the years ahead."

Lo Siento is a premium, approachable tequila that is growing in popularity across California and Tennessee. All Lo Siento products are 100% additive free. The brand is working closely with a single-family estate distillery in the Jalisco Highlands where quality control and sustainability are the top priorities. All of the agave is single-plot, grown on property, and raised 6-10 years to ensure full maturity. Both the Blanco and Reposado are ultra-high-quality products that are priced below $45.

To learn more, visit www.losientotequila.com or check out Instagram.

Communications Contact
Taylor Foxman
The Industry Collective
609-432-2237
[email protected]

Company Contact
Jack Enright
Lo Siento Tequila
[email protected]

SOURCE Lo Siento Tequila

