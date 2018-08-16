Lo70s Ranks 26 on the 2018 Inc. 500 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Lo70s, a performance video advertising exchange specializing in media monetization, has been ranked #26 on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing private companies of 2018. "It is an exciting achievement to be recognized as an Inc. 500 company," said Lo70s CEO, Jim Battista, who has made the list previously. "Our team is dedicated to driving results, exceeding clients' goals, and staying ahead of the paradigm shifts in the digital media market to accomplish this feat."

In the 37th annual list unveiled by Inc. Magazine, Lo70s is ranked as the #1 fastest-growing company headquartered in Nevada, and the #2 fastest-growing company in the Advertising and Marketing industry in the United States.

Lo70s continues to differentiate itself in a competitive market by partnering with advertisers to maximize return on ad spend and educating quality publishers of all sizes on the ever-changing advertising landscape.

About Lo70s

Lo70s is a performance video platform, where our Private Marketplace provides first look access to Desktop, Mobile, App, and CTV video placements. Lo70s' team of expert media planners, buyers, and sellers leverage advanced bidding, targeting and optimization algorithms to ensure seamless campaign delivery, while straight-forward pricing, insights, and analytics drive publisher yield without hidden fees or markups. With primary operations in Los Angeles, Lo70s has offices in New York, Las Vegas, and Nashville. For more information, visit https://lo70s.com.

About the Inc. 500|5000

The Inc. 500|5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The 2018 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2018. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

