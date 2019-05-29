Load Cells: Worldwide Market Analysis 2016-2018 & Forecast 2019-2024 with 122 Player Profiles
May 29, 2019, 13:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Load Cells - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Load Cells in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 122 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Flintec Inc. (USA)
- FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc. (USA)
- Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
- Hottinger Baldwin Messtechnik GmbH (Germany)
- Interface, Inc. (USA)
- KeLi Sensing Technology (Ningbo) Co. Ltd. (China)
- National Scale Technology (USA)
- Novatech Measurements Limited (UK)
- PCB Piezotronics, Inc. (USA)
- Rice Lake Weighing Systems (USA)
- Thames Side Sensors Limited (UK)
- Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (USA)
- Yamato Scale Co. Ltd. (Japan)
- Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments Co. Ltd. (ZEMIC) (China)
Key Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Load Cell Technology
An Overview
Benefits
Things that Need Special Attention
Weighing Technology
A Comparative Study with Coriolis Mass Flowmeters
Load Cells Vs Coriolis Mass Flowmeters: A Comparative Analysis
Recovery in Global GDP Promises Stronger Growth for Weighing Systems and Load Cells Industry
Rising Investments on Industrial Automation Technologies Builds Conducive Environment for Market Growth
Market Outlook
3. KEY PRODUCT MARKET TRENDS
Product Innovations Keep Market Momentum Intact
New Enclosure Designs Proliferate the Market
A Snapshot of Select IP Ratings for Load Cell Enclosures
Proportion of Various Non-Ferrous Elements in 304 Stainless Steel
Select Innovative Applications of Load Cells
Human-Robot Collaboration
Tidy Dog Toy Box
Desktop Record Cutter
The Muraka
A Review of Recent Product Innovations
Flintec's DSB7 Family of On-Board Load Cells
ADM's PT9011OVL Tool Steel Beam Load Cell
LCM Systems' ATEX/IECEx Certified, Hazardous Area Load Cells
HBM's FIT7A Digital Load Cell
Thames Side's T12 and T12A Single Point Load Cells
Thames Side Sensors' Model T38 High Temperature Load Cell
UTILCELL's Model 490 Load Cell
Rudrra Sensor's RSL Series Tension Load Cell
Thames Side's S-type T Series Load Cells
Load Cells with Hermetical Sealing Come to Fore
Demand for Environmentally Protected Load Cells Remains Intact in Dry Applications
USB Load Cells Make a Cut
Hydrostatic Load Cells Exhibit Steady Progress
Digital Load Cells Gain Prominence in Specialized Applications
Tension and Compression Load Cells Find Adoption in Load Monitoring Applications
Compression Load Cells - Key to Industrial Automation Systems
Hazardous Area Load Cells: The New Flavor
Select Hazardous Elements in Industrial Environments: A Snapshot
Load Cells Featuring Extended Overload Protection Grab Market Attention
Wireless Technology for Load Cells: An Emerging Trend
Load Cells Integrated with Advanced Software Make their Way
Third Party Software Solutions Aim to Penetrate the Market
Replacement Demand Widens Market Prospects
4. SELECT END-USE MARKET TRENDS
Load Cells: Vital Component in Batch Applications
Investments on Load Cells Remain High in Chemical Sector
Construction Materials Manufacturers Depend on Load Cells for Weighing Needs
Metal Industries Rely on Load Cells to Streamline Production Cycle
Load Cells Sense Potential Opportunities in On-Board Weighing Systems
Automotive Manufacturers Prioritize Load Cells for Assembly Efficiency
Key Applications for Load Cells in Automotive Manufacture and Assembly: A Snapshot
Upward Trajectory in Automobiles Production Spurs Market Demand
Mining Sector: A Major Consumer of Load Cells
High Tide in Logistics Industries Enthuses Load Cells Market
Expanding Role of Weighing Systems in Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Bodes Well for Market Growth
Automation and Miniaturization Open New Medical Device Applications
Load Cells Gain Precedence in Textile Sector
Pulp and Paper Manufacturers Aim to Leverage Proficiency of Load Cells
Tobacco Companies Invest on Load Cells to Augment Process Efficiency
Load Cells Improve Performance of Motorsport Vehicles
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Load Cell: An Introduction
Load Cells in Weighing Systems
Strain Gage-Vital for Load Cell Performance
Types of Load Cells
Single Point Load Cells
Shear Beam Load Cells
Single Ended Shear Beam
Double Ended/Dual Shear Beam
Bending Beam Load Cells
S Type Beam Load Cells
Smart/Digital Load Cells
Selection of Load Cell Capacity
Load Cell Measuring Range
Safe Load Limit
Safe Side Load
Ultimate Overload
Load Cell - The Limits to Performance
Static Overload
Shock Overload
Considerations in Selecting a Load Cell
Load Cell Design & Selection
Load Cell Installation
Maintenance of Load Cells
Materials Used in Load Cell Manufacturing
Tool Steel
Stainless Steel
Aluminum
End-User Industries of Load Cells
Diverse Applications of Load Cells
6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
HBM, VPG, Rice Lake, and Thames Side: Active Participants in the Global Load Cells Market
Load Cell Vendors Focus on Services Vertical to Widen Revenue Opportunities
Load Cell Manufacturers Fighting it Out with Mass-Produced Products
High-Quality & Cost Efficiency - The Way Out for Customer Retention
Investment on Research and Development - The Success Decider
6.1 Focus on Select Global Players
6.2 Product Launches/Introductions
HBM Launches HBM SP8 Load Cell Weighing Solution
HBM Launches New Z6R Bending Beam Load Cell
Group Four Releases OIML 7000D Certified SPF5 Single Point Load Cell
Flintec Launches RC3D Compression Load Cell
Flintec Launches PC5H, PC6H and PC7H Load Cells
FUTEK Launches LSB205 Miniature S-Beam Jr. Load Cell 2.0
LAUMAS Launches New Compression/Tension Small Size Load Cell
HBM Launches New PW15iA Digital Load Cell
Zemic Launches H2B Miniature Load Cell
Eilersen Launches World's First Hygienic Beam Load Cell
DLM Introduces 500 Tonne Telemetry Shackle Load Cell
Straightpoint Launches Three Tonne Load Cell - StageSafe
PartsPak Launches Yamato Compatible Load Cells
Thames Side Sensors Releases New T68 S-beam Load Cell
Flintec Launches On Board Vehicle Weighing DSB7 Range of Load Cells
VPG's BLH Nobel Brand Unveils G5 Family of Weighing Instruments
6.3 Recent Industry Activity
Thames Side Accredited with ISO 9001:2015 Certification
Additive Rocket Selects FUTEK's LSB200 Jr. Miniature S-Beam Load Cell
Omnidea Uses Zemic S-type Load Cells in Project H.A.W.E.
Rega Selects Zemic Q70 for Novel Stylus Tracking Force Scale
Vishay Precision Group Takes Over Stress-Tek
Rice Lake Weighing Inks Distribution Agreement with Brasil Calibrao E Sistemas
VPG's Micro-Measurements Teams Up with Elexsys
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 122 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 138)
- The United States (49)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (5)
- Europe (63)
- France (3)
- Germany (10)
- The United Kingdom (27)
- Italy (8)
- Spain (1)
- Rest of Europe (14)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (16)
- Latin America (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jydvds
