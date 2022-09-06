Load2day and Velostics Partner to Increase Throughput and Reduce Congestion at Fuel Terminals

HOUSTON, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Toptech Systems is pleased to announce that its industry-leading Load2day platform has partnered with Houston-based Velostics, the downstream energy industry's fastest growing logistics platform. Velostics and Toptech are working together to eliminate congestion and errors at fuel terminals by reducing manual driver input at the terminal.

The US gasoline market needs 25 million truck tanker loads delivered from fuel terminals to gas stations every year. Today, drivers must manually enter a complex set of codes to create the order at the terminal gate. This manual data entry results in errors and long lines at the terminal. Velostics has created the industry's first API that connects various truck dispatch systems with Toptech's Load2day platform, enabling order-based loading and reducing loading times by over 8%.

"Velostics is excited to partner with Toptech to modernize the downstream industry, increase throughput and reduce congestion for all parties," said Gaurav Khandelwal, CEO Velostics. "As the leading terminal automation system in the market, Toptech and Velostics are uniquely positioned to bring significant reduction in loading times, error rates, and admin overhead to suppliers, terminal operators, and carriers across the refined fuels industry."

"Toptech and Velostics offers a unique opportunity to solve common problems plaguing suppliers, terminal operators and trucking companies," said Manish Patel, General Manager at Toptech Systems. "The gaps and data mismatches that exist between inventory management, ordering, dispatch and terminal automation systems have been a source of inefficiencies, errors, and costs for years."

About Toptech

Based in Longwood, Florida and Antwerp, Belgium, Toptech's products include terminal automation hardware, software, and hosted solutions used by customers in the oil, gas, and refined fuels markets to control and manage inventories, transactional data, and invoicing.

About Velostics

Velostics is a logistics platform purpose-built to reduce congestion and increase throughput by eliminating manual work for various manufacturing industries. Velostics' solutions enable carriers and facilities to optimize their logistics with data driven insights into their operations.

