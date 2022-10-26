Loading Dock Bumpers Market Size to Grow by USD 132.31 Mn, Driven by Increase in Regional Trade - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The rise in regional trade is driving the global loading dock bumpers market growth. Globalization has led to an increase in international seaborne trade, which has resulted in a rise in operations at ports and warehouses. The number of free trade agreements among various countries has increased, which will increase the volume of daily warehousing and port-related activities. Loading dock bumpers are used in warehouses and ports. Hence, the increase in the number of warehouses and ports will lead to a rise in the number of loading dock bumpers during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Loading Dock Bumpers Market 2022-2026

The global loading dock bumpers market size is set to grow by USD 132.31 million from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.45% during the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape

The loading dock bumpers market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market includes several well-established players. The prominent vendors are expected to focus on using new materials for manufacturing dock bumpers during the forecast period. There is intense competition among the players in the market, which compete on factors such as product portfolio, quality of the product, and reliability of product. The top players in the global loading dock bumpers market have been identified based on their revenue and market dominance in terms of experience, customer base, geographical presence, product portfolios, financial conditions, goodwill, and R&D.

Loading Dock Bumpers Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

Molded dock bumpers - size and forecast 2021-2026

Laminated dock bumpers - size and forecast 2021-2026

Steel face dock bumpers - size and forecast 2021-2026

Loading Dock Bumpers Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD mn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

Revenue-generating Type Segment

The molded dock bumpers segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. Molded dock bumpers are made of rubber and reinforced with prime rubber containing nylon and polyester, as they have high impact resistance. They provide protection for light to medium-traffic truck docks and in-plant wall protection from forklifts and other material-handling vehicles. These dock bumpers ensure a clean and neat dock area, as they are molded in one piece and do not rust, warp, rot, or harden.

Major Loading Dock Bumpers Companies

Beacon Industries Inc.

Blue Giant Group Marketing

Campisa Srl

Chalfant Sewing Fabricators

Deesawala Rubber Industries

Dockright Regeneration Ltd.

Durable Corp.

Honesty Group

Latham Australia

McCue Corp.

Metro Dock

Nani Verladetechnik GmbH and Co. KG

Pentalift Equipment Corp.

Pioneer Dock Equipment

Rite Hite Corp.

Rotary Products Inc.

Senneca Holdings

The Chamberlain Group LLC

West American Rubber Co. LLC

Loading Dock Bumpers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.45% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 132.31 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.85 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Beacon Industries Inc., Blue Giant Group Marketing, Campisa Srl, Chalfant Sewing Fabricators, Deesawala Rubber Industries, Dockright Regeneration Ltd., Durable Corp., Honesty Group, Latham Australia, McCue Corp., Metro Dock, Nani Verladetechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Pentalift Equipment Corp., Pioneer Dock Equipment, Rite Hite Corp., Rotary Products Inc., Senneca Holdings, The Chamberlain Group LLC, and West American Rubber Co. LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

