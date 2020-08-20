Loadsmart CEO Ricardo Salgado Named as an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 New York Award Finalist

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Loadsmart , a leading digital freight technology company, announced Ricardo Salgado, founder and CEO, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 New York Award finalist. In its 34th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world. Selected by a panel of independent judges comprising former winners and business leaders from various industries, Salgado's forward-thinking approach to reimaging logistics has led to unparalleled industry offerings, fruitful strategic partnerships and a dynamic workplace that fosters innovation.

"At Loadsmart, we are consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation and challenging legacy processes with the goal of transforming the future of freight," Salgado stated. "This recognition solidifies the merits of our unique approach and I am honored to be named a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2020 New York Award."

A native of Colombia, Salgado moved to the U.S. to pursue an engineering degree at the Georgia Institute of Technology. From there, he joined Goldman Sachs in New York and worked his way up to managing director of principal investing. During his time at the investment bank, Salgado saw first-hand the inefficiencies in the supply chain and identified an opportunity to transform a legacy industry — transportation — by viewing long standing barriers from a technology perspective. Drawing on his engineering background, passion for technology and dedication to innovation, he founded Loadsmart.

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. Nominees are evaluated on six criteria: overcoming adversity, financial performance, societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company, innovation, and talent management. For a full list of New York finalists, please visit: https://www.ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year/new-york/finalists .

Award winners will be announced at a virtual event in early October and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity.

About Loadsmart

Transforming the future of freight, Loadsmart leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and strategic partnerships to automate how freight is priced, booked and shipped. Pairing advanced technologies with deep-seated industry expertise, Loadsmart fuels growth, simplifies operational complexity and bolsters efficiency for carriers and shippers alike. For more information, please visit: https://loadsmart.com/ .

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy .

