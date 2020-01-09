Loadsmart Expands Executive Bench with Trucking Industry Veteran, Affirming a Year of Substantial Business Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Loadsmart , a digital freight technology company, today announced the addition of Jim Nicholson as vice president of carrier sales and operations. Adding to its already deep bench of industry experts, Nicholson's appointment further underscores Loadsmart's continued growth following a $19 million funding round it closed in September.

"Jim is an invaluable addition to our incredibly talented team with a proven track record of developing and nurturing relationships with customers, and an uncanny ability to see the big picture," said Ricardo Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Loadsmart. "Driving meaningful partnerships that enable carriers and shippers to move more with less is the crux of what we do at Loadsmart, and we're thrilled to welcome a well-respected trucking industry veteran to help guide our efforts."

With 14 years of experience in the commercial transportation sector, Nicholson previously served as director of carrier sales and operations at truckload, intermodal and logistics leader Schneider National. He will now lend his deep-seated industry knowhow to the continued enhancement of Loadsmart's relationships with leading carriers.

"Loadsmart is at the vanguard of the evolution that's happening in transportation and logistics, and the company is innovating new approaches to address longstanding challenges and reshape the movement of goods," said Nicholson. "It's a pivotal time in the company's development and I look forward to working alongside carriers as a partner in streamlining their business operations with the very best digital freight solutions available."

After over a decade at Schneider, Nicholson joins Loadsmart at the intersection of trucking and technology, bringing with him a first-hand carrier perspective. His addition strengthens Loadsmart's insight into industry challenges and equips the company with the experiences necessary to better help shippers and carriers mature their legacy processes. Nicholson's onboarding comes during an industry crossroads when, now more than ever, businesses are seeking options to improve operational efficiency and guarantee a simplified, more profitable movement of freight in order to thrive.

