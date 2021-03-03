Loadsmart First to Announce Dynamic Pricing Integration and Instant Booking for Flatbed

NEW YORK, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Loadsmart , a leading digital freight technology company, today announced the introduction of dynamic pricing and instant booking via API integration for flatbed, simplifying freight booking for a traditionally challenging equipment type. The first to offer truly multimodal solutions, this expansion of Loadsmart's services further increases available capacity and modes, solidifying its position as a one-stop-shop digital logistics solution.

"The addition of flatbed capabilities deepens our commitment to freight optimization for our customers across verticals. By meeting their comprehensive logistic needs, Loadsmart allows shippers to focus time and energy on growing their business, leaving the rest to our advanced technology," said Felipe Capella, Loadsmart co-founder and president. "With many commodities requiring flatbed and having their own seasonality — such as roofing, brick and logging seasons — it's important shippers avoid interruptions in order to maximize revenue and enhance efficiency."

Shippers with uniquely proportioned freight that require flatbed — construction equipment, auto parts, excavators, lumber and other industrial commodities — gain access to guaranteed capacity and real-time tracking, and can instantly quote and book at scale through Loadsmart. Loads are covered with speed and ease systemically and the overhead challenges that often occur with sourcing flatbed are eliminated.

"We think Loadsmart's technology combined with The Home Depot's transportation and supply chain management expertise will drive a more efficient flatbed network for Home Depot," said Robin Baggs, Director of Transportation at The Home Depot. "Loadsmart has been a valuable provider helping us to achieve reliable service, flexible capacity, and competitive pricing for the high volume of freight The Home Depot ships. This helps us react to the unexpected and take care of our customers."

Fragmentation in the flatbed sector creates unique challenges for shippers and carriers alike. The freight is often heavy, oversized, and difficult to load and unload. This, coupled with a variety of different types of flatbed trucks and shippers' distinct freight accessorial requirements, mean booking this freight has traditionally required extensive back-and-forth to confirm pricing, availability, protection and securement. The ability to quote and tender via API integration is significant because it considers not just the pricing and location of the freight, but all of the variables for this equipment type. With Loadsmart, shippers can react quickly and systemically to the dynamic nature of real-world supply chains and take action without a team of people making calls and sending emails hoping to address the issue.

All shippers can book dry van, reefer, and flatbed FTL, LTL and drayage shipments on www.loadsmart.com , or via the company's integration platform for which companies can work directly with Loadsmart's account management team to implement.

About Loadsmart

Transforming the future of freight, Loadsmart leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and strategic partnerships to automate how freight is priced, booked and shipped. Pairing advanced technologies with deep-seated industry expertise, Loadsmart fuels growth, simplifies operational complexity and bolsters efficiency for carriers and shippers alike. For more information, please visit: https://loadsmart.com .

