Loadsmart Launches Smart Match Tool to Help Carriers Pair Trucks with Optimal Freight

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loadsmart , a digital freight technology company, today announced the launch of its Smart Match tool, which provides carriers a faster, easier way to find the right loads to improve their bottom line. By directly integrating with the fleet management platforms relied on by carriers, Loadsmart is able to use machine learning to programmatically match available trucks with the freight it's awarded via integrations with some of the most popular transportation management systems .

Loadsmart is offering a new level of digital freight matching targeted primarily toward enterprise carriers. With API integration directly to both the carrier and the shipper TMS, Smart Match uses the location of trucks to instantly connect available capacity with shipper demand, maximizing revenue per loaded mile and improving the bottom line.

"Smart Match empowers carriers to move beyond the current load-to-truck paradigm, filtering through endless freight being offered, and instead go truck-to-load, pulling freight from the cloud onto their assets to help balance their network," said Hunter Yaw, vice president of product management and business development, Loadsmart. "The new capability will help accelerate how carriers align their networks to the highest yield markets."

With Smart Match, carriers can receive automated load recommendations based on the current and future availability of their trucks. And as a result of TMS integration and relationships with some of the country's biggest shippers, Smart Match offers visibility to thousands of potential shipments.

Slowing demand, excess capacity and historic declines in freight rates have resulted in rampant "rightsizing" across the trucking industry, putting companies large and small out of business. More than ever before, carriers face margin pressures, stiff competition and operational challenges. The largely manual and time-consuming process of finding loads and aligning vehicle assets to the most profitable markets is a significant resource drain for for-hire fleets. Loadsmart's Smart Match capability, which taps the power of machine learning and other technologies to automate the data-heavy task of load matching, speeds time to revenue and maximizes asset utilization.

"The transportation industry is at a pivotal crossroads rounding out a particularly tough year. We believe in equipping carriers and shippers with technology to succeed and thrive, while minimizing cost per transaction," said Erik Malin, vice president of operations at Loadsmart. "With AI-powered Smart Match, we're making it faster and easier for carriers to uncover the most profitable markets and find the right opportunities to grow their business."

Smart Match is now available for fleets of all sizes, ranging from owner-operators to enterprise carriers. Learn more: https://loadsmart.com/carrier/ .

About Loadsmart

Loadsmart is a digital freight technology company that specializes in full truckload and intermodal shipping. Loadsmart is leveraging data and machine learning to build artificial intelligence processes into the complex freight cycle, allowing shippers to book a truck in seconds and providing instant and targeted loads to carriers. For more information, please visit: https://loadsmart.com .

