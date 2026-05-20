Loadsmart Statement on the Supreme Court's Ruling in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport

Loadsmart welcomes the decision and reaffirms its long-standing commitment to safer highways and stronger federal oversight.

CHICAGO, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Loadsmart welcomes the Supreme Court ruling in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport. We believe any decision that raises the bar on accountability across our nation's highways is good for shippers, good for carriers, and good for the millions of people who share the road with the trucks moving our economy.

Safety has never been a checkbox at Loadsmart. It is built into how we vet, onboard, and work with every carrier in our network and it has been from day one. We support stronger federal oversight, and we support a higher bar for the entire brokerage industry. The ruling reinforces a standard our team has operated above for years.

"Safety is fundamental to how we operate. Our customers choose Loadsmart because we already hold ourselves to a higher standard on carrier vetting, fraud prevention, and compliance — and today's ruling does not change a single thing about how we run our business. We will continue to support stronger federal enforcement and work constructively with regulators, carriers, and customers to make the system safer for everyone on the road."

— Geoff Kelley, COO, Loadsmart

Loadsmart was built on technology, and that technology runs through every part of our compliance program. Every carrier in our network is FMCSA-licensed, continuously monitored for safety scores, insurance, authority, and operating status, and screened against a layered set of fraud, identity, and risk signals before a single load is tendered. We invest in these systems because they protect our customers, protect the carriers who do the right thing every day, and protect the people on the road.

For our brokerage customers: nothing about your shipments changes. The team you work with, the carriers we tender to, and the technology that keeps your freight moving all continue without disruption. We are here to walk you through any questions you have about how the ruling may apply to your business, and to show you in detail how our compliance and vetting protocols protect the loads you trust us with every day.

We will continue to work with policymakers, regulators, and our peers across the industry to advance a stronger federal safety framework. Higher standards make the entire system better, and Loadsmart will keep pushing for them.

If you have questions about today's ruling or how Loadsmart's compliance program protects your freight, your account team is ready to talk.

Sincerely,

Geoff Kelley

Chief Operating Officer

Loadsmart

ABOUT LOADSMART

Loadsmart is a digital freight technology company that helps shippers, carriers, and warehouses move more freight with less hassle. Through our integrated platform, including managed brokerage, ShipperGuide TMS, and Opendock dock-scheduling, Loadsmart combines deep operational expertise with software that automates the work behind every load. Learn more at loadsmart.com

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