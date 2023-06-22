Loadsmith Orders 800 Kodiak Self-Driving Trucks to Launch World's First Trucking Company Dedicated to Autonomous Freight Transportation

Loadsmith, founded by former Knight-Swift Executive Brett Suma, selected Kodiak to be the backbone for the company's autonomous operations.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and DENVER, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kodiak Robotics, Inc., a leading self-driving trucking company, today announced that Loadsmith, a leading third-party Capacity-as-a-Service (CaaS) logistics platform for shippers and carriers, will equip 800 trucks with Kodiak's self-driving technology, the Kodiak Driver. The Kodiak-equipped autonomous trucks will serve as the foundation for the newly established Loadsmith Freight Network (LFN), the first-ever freight transportation company built specifically for self-driving trucks. Kodiak will begin delivering the Kodiak Driver-powered self-driving trucks in the second half of 2025.

Kodiak today announced that Loadsmith will equip 800 trucks with Kodiak’s self-driving technology, the Kodiak Driver.

The Kodiak trucks on the LFN will transport goods autonomously on the interstate portions of highway routes. Loadsmith's fleet of trucks equipped with the Kodiak Driver will complete the long-haul portions of Loadsmith's deliveries, while human-driven trucks, booked on Loadsmith's platform, will do local pickups and deliveries. By pairing autonomous long-haul trucks with local drivers that will rendezvous at hubs along and within the LFN, Loadsmith and Kodiak will enable shippers to move freight more efficiently, reliably, and safely.

"Loadsmith is the first trucking company built specifically for autonomous trucks, and we are proud that they selected Kodiak as the backbone of their operations," said Don Burnette, Founder and CEO of Kodiak Robotics. "Loadsmith's Founder Brett Suma is one of trucking's true visionaries, and now he is using his deep and unique experience to rethink logistics for the autonomous era."

Loadsmith's proprietary logistics platform will strategically deploy 6,000 trailers on the LFN to maximize the utilization of the Kodiak-powered trucks on the network. By pairing self-driving trucks and local manual trucks on the same network, Loadsmith can rapidly scale autonomous deliveries and convert significant amounts of freight volume from traditional trucking methods to a more flexible and on-demand service. This model will allow shippers to seamlessly leverage autonomous trucks for the long-haul lanes that are less desirable to many drivers. This helps reimagine the driver's job by creating attractive local driving opportunities and simultaneously relieving the driver shortage that continues to plague American supply chains.

"Loadsmith's partnership with Kodiak is founded on the belief that freight transportation is preparing to undergo a profound technological transformation, with autonomous middle-mile trucking leading the way," said Brett Suma, Founder & CEO of Loadsmith. "Loadsmith's expertise in network design and freight execution combined with Kodiak's best-in-class autonomous trucking technology demonstrates a new model for how two companies can collaborate to usher in a new era of transportation."

As part of the agreement, Loadsmith has joined the Kodiak Partner Deployment Program, which helps shippers and carriers establish autonomous freight operations and seamlessly integrate the Kodiak Driver into their fleets. Kodiak has recently announced partnerships with C.R. England and Tyson, IKEA, Werner, Forward and more.

For more information about Kodiak, please visit https://kodiak.ai. For more information about Loadsmith, please visit https://www.loadsmith.com.

About Kodiak Robotics, Inc.
Kodiak Robotics, Inc. was founded in 2018 to develop autonomous technology that carries freight forward — so people, partners, and the planet thrive. The company is developing an industry-leading technology stack purpose-built for long-haul trucks, making the freight industry safer and more efficient. Kodiak's unique modular hardware approach integrates sensors into a streamlined sensor-pod structure that optimizes for perception, scalability, and maintainability. The company delivers freight daily for its customers across the South, operating autonomously on the highway portions of the routes. Kodiak also leverages its commercial self-driving software to develop, test and deploy autonomous capabilities for the U.S. Department of Defense. Learn more about Kodiak on the web at kodiak.ai, and on LinkedIn and Twitter. You can find the company press kit HERE.

About Loadsmith
Loadsmith is a leading third-party logistics platform headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with additional locations in Chattanooga, Tennessee and Phoenix, Arizona. Founded in 2019, Loadsmith was built by industry professionals who have worked with America's greatest carriers, large and small, to deliver top of the line business management and transportation services. Using the latest in transportation technology, Loadsmith creates a seamless transportation logistics experience, providing innovative solutions to our customers and partners. Learn more at www.Loadsmith.com.

