A Feel-Good Summer Comedy From Director Chris Dowling Stars Chris Klein, Matt Cornett & Ramon Reed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. and DENVER, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When two hard-partying fraternity brothers pose as Christian camp counselors to work off court-ordered community service, the summer quickly becomes more than either of them bargained for. Loam Entertainment's irreverent fish-out-of-water comedy BAD COUNSELORS arrives in theatres nationwide for a limited engagement July 23-27, 2026, distributed by Fathom Entertainment, the leading specialty distributor of content to theatrical partners worldwide.

LOAM ENTERTAINMENT’S ‘BAD COUNSELORS’ ARRIVES IN THEATRES NATIONWIDE JULY 23-27 FROM FATHOM ENTERTAINMENT

Helmed by award-winning director Chris Dowling (Where Hope Grows, Run the Race) and written by Dexter Masland, Ryan Gunnarson, and Taylor Grabowsky, BAD COUNSELORS pairs comedy veteran Chris Klein (American Pie, Sweet Magnolias) with an ensemble of rising young stars including Matt Cornett (Prime Video's Every Year After, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), Ramon Reed (Netflix's Incoming), Brec Bassinger (Final Destination: Bloodlines, Netflix's Just Picture It) and Pierson Fodé (Netflix's The Wrong Paris), alongside Missi Pyle (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), McKaley Miller (Dexter: Resurrection) and Nathan Gamble (The Dark Knight).

"There's plenty of laughs and heart, but it's really a story about what can happen when people are placed in environments that challenge who they've always been," said Dowling. "It's about grace showing up in the most unexpected places, even when it's the last thing you're looking for."

"BAD COUNSELORS is the kind of high-energy, character-driven comedy audiences love to experience together on the big screen," said Ray Nutt, Chief Executive Officer at Fathom Entertainment. "With its hilarious premise, talented cast and uplifting message of redemption and second chances, Fathom is very pleased to partner with Loam Entertainment to bring this entertaining film to theatres nationwide on July 23."

BAD COUNSELORS also features Grammy nominated artist Cory Asbury, who makes his feature film debut along with an exclusive new song in the film. The release comes ahead of his summer arena tour with chart-topping artist Forrest Frank, running June 1 through August 1 across more than 30 major markets.

Loam Entertainment financed and produced the film alongside Zero Gravity and Narrow Gate Entertainment. Producers include Kristopher Galuska and Chris Fenton for Loam Entertainment, Houston Bradley for Zero Gravity, Chris Roark for Narrow Gate, Robert Crotty, and Dowling. Thomas Evans executive produces alongside Mark Williams and William Lowery.

The film, shot at various locations in North Carolina, additionally stars Pearce Joza (Zombies 2), Jackson Pace (Homeland), Kevin Lawson (Homestead), Richard T. Jones (The Rookie), Dominic Lopez and Joechristianguy as well as two NCAA football players, Ja'Marion Kennedy (Wake Forest University) and Markiel Cockrell (Bryant University).

SYNOPSIS: Two frat bros must become church bros, fast. After one wild night ends in handcuffs and a campus police escort, two best friends are slapped with 120 hours of community service due in two weeks, or they're expelled. Their genius plan? Pose as counselors at a local Christian youth camp, where every sing along, campfire devotional, and trust fall counts toward the clock. Just one problem (okay, three): they don't like kids, they hate camping, and they have barely set foot in a church. Now they'll have to learn the lingo, fake the faith, and hide the flask all while dodging suspicious pastors, prankster campers and the cutest co-ed counselors they've ever seen. Can two party boys lie their way to redemption? Or will their house of half-truths come crashing down before the closing bonfire? Either way, they'd better start praying for a hedge of protection.

Watch the official trailer here.

Tickets for BAD COUNSELORS will be available online on Friday, June 12 and at participating theatre box offices (theatre locations are subject to change). For more information and to be among the first notified when tickets go on sale, please visit Fathom Entertainment.

About Loam Entertainment

Loam Entertainment is an independent production company and financier based in Franklin, Tennessee and Los Angeles, California. Launched in January 2025, Loam champions heartland storytelling by discovering and developing artists with unique, meaningful creative visions that entertain and connect to the core of what it means to be human. The company develops and packages stories - in all genres - that celebrate courage, character, and the call to live for something greater. The indie studio will eventually headquarter on its 268-acre media campus in Williamson County, Tennessee.

About Fathom Entertainment

Fathom Entertainment is the leading global specialty distributor of content to movie theatres. For more than 20 years, Fathom Entertainment has pioneered theatrical distribution of events and special engagements across various genres and formats, including feature films, episodic content, documentaries, concerts, and live events. Fathom consistently ranks among the top 10 theatrical distributors in North America and distributes content to cinemas worldwide. Fathom Entertainment is owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), and Regal Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L). For more information, visit FathomEntertainment.com.

SOURCE Fathom Events