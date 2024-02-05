Loamist Announces Public Debut and Pre-Seed Financing: Pioneering a New Era in the Bioeconomy with Innovative Biomass Solutions

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Loamist, a visionary climatetech startup, is excited to announce its pre-seed financing and emergence from stealth mode, marking the public release of their Biomass Explorer™ product aimed at transforming the Bioeconomy. The company has already demonstrated significant traction with leading climatetech companies and successfully closed their $1M Pre Seed financing round with backing from leading climate firms Third Sphere, VoLo Earth, and WovenEarth. Founded on the mission to increase access to low carbon feedstocks, Loamist's software solutions make it easier and faster for companies to locate and evaluate biomass supply. 

Loamist Founders, Pete Christensen and Andy Miller, standing in front of waste biomass pile.
Loamist Founders, Andy Miller and Pete Christensen, standing in front of a field of almond trees and rice.
"Loamist envisions a future where biomass feedstocks are central to achieving carbon-negative and carbon-neutral fuels, chemicals, and materials," said Andy Miller, CEO of Loamist. "Our innovative approach in locating and validating biomass resources positions us at the forefront of a major shift towards sustainable feedstocks by helping projects get off the ground faster".

Loamist's Biomass Explorer™ tool addresses the critical challenge of accessing biomass. Globally, 2 billion metric tons of biomass residues (forestry, agriculture) are pile burned, accounting for 18% of global CO2 emissions1. Avoiding pile burning and landfilling imbues waste biomass with the most favorable carbon footprint of any carbon feedstock and can be used to decarbonize hard to abate materials, chemicals, and fuels2,3. Loamist's Biomass Explorer™ provides real-time mapping and detailed data visualization, enabling efficient location and evaluation of biomass resources. This solution has the potential to accelerate climatetech project development by reducing the time and cost to assess supply chain risk. 

With an ambitious goal to facilitate the utilization of 100 million tons of waste biomass by 2030, Loamist's strategy revolves around transparency, aligning with and enabling climatetech companies to move faster.

"Our Biomass Explorer™ tool is just the beginning," added Pete Christensen, Co-founder and COO. "We are dedicated to building a digital industrial platform for biomass, offering a suite of products that cater to the unique demands of this emerging market."

Loamist is on a mission to catalyze the Bioeconomy by increasing access to waste biomass. Co-founders Andy Miller and Activate Fellow Pete Christensen are creating vertical solutions for the biomass market and deploying the digital industrial platform for waste biomass.

