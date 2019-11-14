Loan Doctor Launches Online 6% APY High Yield CD Account, Adds Finance and Healthcare Industry Leaders to Team

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loan Doctor, a fintech company focused on healthcare industry lending, announced the addition of two industry veterans to its team. Dr. Todd Marshall, DDS, MBA, FACD, previously a leader of Park Dental, a large Midwestern dental group, and board member at DentaQuest and Metlife, joins as the head of the large group relations division, focusing on Loan Doctor's financing activities for larger medical practices.

To grow its relationship with institutional investors, to whom Loan Doctor resells the loans it originates, the company has also added Mr. Ranjeet Nabha, previously a Managing Director at WL Ross, where he oversaw a $300MM emerging markets and financial services fund.

Dr. Edgar Radjabli, CEO, stated: "The addition of Dr. Marshall and Mr. Nabha, two leaders in their respective industries, helps position Loan Doctor for continued growth and expansion as we continue to disrupt the healthcare lending space."

Loan Doctor's innovation in the industry extends to its unique consumer savings product, the HCF High Yield CD, which pays an industry leading 6% APY for a 1 month renewable term. This product has proven popular with savers looking for a secure and predictable investment option, especially in the light of growing concerns about an economic downturn.

"Now, customers can manage their CD account completely online, including easy deposit and withdrawal options and no fees," said Isika Rosova, CFO and co-founder. Another exciting feature, she added, is that account holders will able to see their earned interest on a daily basis as it accrues. "Our customers like seeing their savings grow every day, as their money works for them and they save for important life milestones like college, a home or retirement."

In keeping with its focus on simplicity and efficiency, Loan Doctor's HCF High Yield Account has no monthly fees, and a low $1000 minimum.

About Loan Doctor

Founded by healthcare and financial services industry leaders, Loan Doctor's primary focus is on helping healthcare professionals with their financing needs, such as capital for acquiring a practice, commercial real estate purchase, or student loan refinance. The Loan Doctor team has to date helped more than 3500 doctors with over $650MM in loans, serving clients across all 50 US states.

