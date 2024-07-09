Loan Processing Powerhouse wemlo® Celebrates a Major Brand Milestone Reaching its 6,000th Loan Processed

The company provides highly qualified, customer-centric processing talent, easy-to-use technology, and access to an extensive list of supported lenders and loan products to help customers get fast, effective results.

BOCA RATON, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the company's acquisition in 2020, wemlo® has helped hundreds of brokers across the United States increase productivity, manage bigger pipelines, and grow their businesses by providing a flexible, effective option for third-party loan processing. Now, wemlo is celebrating a milestone in its brand growth, recently processing its 6,000th loan to Clear to Close (CTC) status.

"Reaching the 6,000th CTC milestone is very exciting for the wemlo brand because it validates the benefits our third-party processing services provide mortgage brokers," said Chelsea Balak, vice president of operations at wemlo. "It's also a massive testament to wemlo's team of processors who work hard to serve as a seamless extension of their brokers' teams and provide the best customer service experience possible from submission to closing."

The brand, which has repeatedly been recognized as a National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) Service Partner of the Year for mortgage loan processing, strives to offer unparalleled service with industry-leading offerings to help its customers get effective results, fast. In fact, according to ICE Mortgage Technology the industry's average time to get a loan from submission to closing was 44 days as of March 2024, while the company's internal data shows the wemlo processing team has cut that time nearly in half with an average of just 23 days since the start of the year.

"I've been a wemlo processing customer for over a year now and am continuously impressed with the service they provide," said Lindsey Clarac, loan originator at Motto Mortgage Select in Houston, Texas. "The team of processors we work with are extremely efficient and communicative, and their deep knowledge of the loan process is invaluable. They make my job easier and make me look good by providing a smooth transaction for our borrowers. I would 100% recommend wemlo for all your loan processing needs."

"Working with the wemlo processing team has been an amazing experience for myself and my business," said Tomas Rodriguez, mortgage broker and branch manager at Team USA Mortgage. "I am very particular when it comes to how my loans are being managed and processed - wemlo is the only processing team that I trust. They provide outstanding service to my customers. Their communication is the best!"

The wemlo team is trained and highly proficient in more than a dozen loan products from over 30 leading wholesale lenders including Conventional, FHA, Jumbo, VA, USDA, Second Mortgage, Non-QM, DSCR & Bank Statement, Specialized Borrower Down Payment Assistance loans and down payment assistance, Manufactured Home and Construction loans, plus VA IRRRL, ITIN, 203(k) and FHA Streamline loans. The company is consistently adding new supported lenders to its roster to further expand service offerings and support its broker partners.

The processing company is currently authorized to do business in 47 states, plus Washington, D.C. For a full list of states and product support information, visit www.wemlo.io/powerhouse. Visit www.wemlo.io for more information or to schedule a 1:1 meeting with the team today.

About wemlo

wemlo® NMLS #1853218, is a technology-focused mortgage loan processing company that is reshaping the mortgage broker channel. It developed the first service for mortgage brokers, combining third-party loan processing with an all-in-one digital platform. Its product is marketed and sold to mortgage brokerages and loan originators across the country. wemlo is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., which includes RE/MAX®, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage®, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S.

