Loan Processing Powerhouse wemlo® Celebrates a Year of Record Growth, Expands Service Offerings with Addition of Five New Supported Lenders

News provided by

wemlo

27 Feb, 2024, 09:00 ET

The company was also named a Scotsman Guide 2024 Top Workplace and is currently on the hunt for passionate local talent in Florida to support its growing customer base

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off a record year of growth, wemlo® is making waves in the mortgage industry by providing brokers with a flexible, effective option for third-party loan processing. Since the company's acquisition in 2020, wemlo has helped hundreds of brokers across the United States increase productivity, manage bigger pipelines, and grow their businesses.

The brand, which was recently named a National Association of Mortgage Brokers (NAMB) Service Partner of the Year for mortgage loan processing for the second consecutive year, continues to build momentum as brokers across the country experience the benefits of its third-party processing services. In 2023, wemlo added 138 new mortgage brokerages to its roster resulting in a 23% year-over-year increase in customers served, and processed nearly 1,950 loans, experiencing a 43% increase in Clear to Closes (CTCs) compared to the previous year. Furthermore, the wemlo processing team averaged 20 business days to get a loan from submission to closing, blowing the industry average of 49 days* out of the water.

"At wemlo, our mission is to provide highly qualified, customer-centric processing talent with easy-to-use technology and access to an extensive list of supported lenders and loan products to meet the unique needs of mortgage brokers and their clients," said Chelsea Balak, vice president of operations at wemlo. "We strive to offer unparalleled service with industry-leading offerings to help our customers get effective results, fast. That's why we've continued to grow our processing support and expand our service offerings to keep up with the evolving needs of the broker channel."

The wemlo team is trained and highly proficient in more than a dozen loan products from over 30 leading wholesale lenders including Conventional, FHA, Jumbo, VA, USDA, Second Mortgage, Non-QM, DSCR & Bank Statement, Specialized Borrower Down Payment Assistance loans and down payment assistance, Manufactured Home and Construction loans, plus VA IRRRL, ITIN, 203(k) and FHA Streamline loans. To further expand its service offerings this year, wemlo added five new supported lenders to its roster including Windsor Mortgage, Loan Simple Wholesale, NexBank, Union Home Mortgage, and GMFS Partners.

In other news, wemlo's corporate headquarters in Boca Raton, Florida, was recently appointed to Scotsman Guide's inaugural list of 2024 Top Workplaces. This isn't the first time the company has been named a top place to work, previously taking the gold ranking in the 2023 Most Loved Mortgage Employer Awards by National Mortgage Professional and named a 2022 Top Mortgage Employer by Mortgage Professional America. The company is currently accepting applications for numerous roles based out of its corporate office in Florida. To explore career opportunities, visit wemloCareers.com.

The processing company is currently authorized to do business in 47 states, plus Washington, D.C. For a full list of states and product support information, visit www.wemlo.io/powerhouse. Visit www.wemlo.io for more information or to schedule a 1:1 meeting with the team today.

About wemlo
wemlo® NMLS #1853218, is a technology-focused mortgage loan processing company that is reshaping the mortgage broker channel. It developed the first service for mortgage brokers, combining third-party loan processing with an all-in-one digital platform. Its product is marketed and sold to mortgage brokerages and loan originators across the country. wemlo is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., which includes RE/MAX®, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, and Motto Mortgage®, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the U.S.

*According to ICE Mortgage Technology's 2021 Origination Insight Report.

SOURCE wemlo

Also from this source

wemlo® Wins Gold for Service Providers in the 2023 Most Loved Mortgage Employer Awards from National Mortgage Professional

wemlo® Wins Gold for Service Providers in the 2023 Most Loved Mortgage Employer Awards from National Mortgage Professional

wemlo®, a technology-focused mortgage loan processing company and subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc., today announces it has been named a 2023 Most...
The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Names wemlo® a Service Partner of the Year in 2023 NAMB Recognition Awards

The National Association of Mortgage Brokers Names wemlo® a Service Partner of the Year in 2023 NAMB Recognition Awards

wemlo®, the first third-party mortgage processing solution with an all-in-one digital platform, today announces it has once again been named a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

New Products & Services

Image1

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.