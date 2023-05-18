Loan Servicing Software Market size to grow by USD 2,130.07 million from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by demand for efficiency in lending operations - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest report on the loan servicing software market, 2023-2027 estimates to register an incremental growth of by USD 2130.07 million, at a CAGR of 10.72% during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of diversified international and regional vendors. financial organizations are implementing loan origination software, loan management software, loan analytics software, and loan servicing software solutions to enhance efficiency and reduce costs.The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Loan Servicing Software Market 2023-2027

Loan Servicing Software Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Abrigo, Applied Business Software Inc, Black Knight Inc, C Loans Inc., Constellation Software Inc., Cyrus Technoedge Solutions Pvt. Ltd., DownHome Solutions, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Financial Industry Computer Systems Inc, Fiserv Inc., Graveco Software Inc., LOAN SERVICING SOFT Inc, Nortridge Software LLC, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, Oracle Corp., PCFS Solutions, Q2 Holdings Inc., Shaw Systems Associates LLC, and Sopra Banking Software are among some of the major market participants.

Loan Servicing Software Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

Loan Servicing Software Market 2023-2027 Size

Loan Servicing Software Market 2023-2027 Trends

Loan Servicing Software Market 2023-2027 Industry Analysis

Market Driver

Demand for efficiency in lending operations

Rise in adoption of cloud-based loan servicing software offerings

Rising cost of loan servicing

Market Trend

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions between market participants

Use of advanced technologies

Use of analytics in lending industry

Market Challenges

Threat from open-source loan servicing software

Data privacy and security issues associated with cloud-based products and services

Compliance and regulatory challenges

In addition to the forecast, the report also highlights the key opportunities by analyzing drivers, trends, challenges for the market. download Sample reports

Loan Servicing Software Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Loan Servicing Software Market is segmented as below:

Application

Banks



Credit Unions



Mortgage Lenders



Brokers



Others

Deployment

Cloud-based



On-premise

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historic (2017 to 2021) & forecast (2023-2027) – Download a Sample Report

Loan Servicing Software Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist loan servicing software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the loan servicing software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the loan servicing software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of loan servicing software market, vendors

Loan Servicing Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2130.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.36 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, Canada, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abrigo, Applied Business Software Inc, Black Knight Inc, C Loans Inc., Constellation Software Inc., Cyrus Technoedge Solutions Pvt. Ltd., DownHome Solutions, Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Financial Industry Computer Systems Inc, Fiserv Inc., Graveco Software Inc., LOAN SERVICING SOFT Inc, Nortridge Software LLC, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, Oracle Corp., PCFS Solutions, Q2 Holdings Inc., Shaw Systems Associates LLC, and Sopra Banking Software Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global loan servicing software market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global loan servicing software market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Banks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Banks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Credit unions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Credit unions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Credit unions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Credit unions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Credit unions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Mortgage lenders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Mortgage lenders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Mortgage lenders - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Mortgage lenders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Mortgage lenders - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Brokers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Brokers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Brokers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Brokers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Brokers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Deployment

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

7.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Cloud-based - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 97: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 99: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Abrigo

Exhibit 120: Abrigo - Overview



Exhibit 121: Abrigo - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Abrigo - Key offerings

12.4 Applied Business Software Inc

Exhibit 123: Applied Business Software Inc - Overview



Exhibit 124: Applied Business Software Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Applied Business Software Inc - Key offerings

12.5 Black Knight Inc

Exhibit 126: Black Knight Inc - Overview



Exhibit 127: Black Knight Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Black Knight Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Black Knight Inc - Segment focus

12.6 Constellation Software Inc.

Exhibit 130: Constellation Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Constellation Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Constellation Software Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Cyrus Technoedge Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Cyrus Technoedge Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Cyrus Technoedge Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Cyrus Technoedge Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 DownHome Solutions

Exhibit 136: DownHome Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 137: DownHome Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: DownHome Solutions - Key offerings

12.9 Fidelity National Information Services Inc.

Exhibit 139: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 140: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 142: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Fidelity National Information Services Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 Financial Industry Computer Systems Inc

Exhibit 144: Financial Industry Computer Systems Inc - Overview



Exhibit 145: Financial Industry Computer Systems Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Financial Industry Computer Systems Inc - Key offerings

12.11 Fiserv Inc.

Exhibit 147: Fiserv Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: Fiserv Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Fiserv Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Fiserv Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 LOAN SERVICING SOFT Inc

Exhibit 151: LOAN SERVICING SOFT Inc - Overview



Exhibit 152: LOAN SERVICING SOFT Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: LOAN SERVICING SOFT Inc - Key offerings

12.13 Nortridge Software LLC

Exhibit 154: Nortridge Software LLC - Overview



Exhibit 155: Nortridge Software LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Nortridge Software LLC - Key offerings

12.14 Nucleus Software Exports Ltd

Exhibit 157: Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 158: Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Nucleus Software Exports Ltd - Segment focus

12.15 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 161: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 PCFS Solutions

Exhibit 166: PCFS Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 167: PCFS Solutions - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: PCFS Solutions - Key offerings

12.17 Shaw Systems Associates LLC

Exhibit 169: Shaw Systems Associates LLC - Overview



Exhibit 170: Shaw Systems Associates LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Shaw Systems Associates LLC - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 172: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 173: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 174: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 175: Research methodology



Exhibit 176: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 177: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 178: List of abbreviations

