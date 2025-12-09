LoanBud Expands Southeastern Operations with New Fort Lauderdale Office

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanBud, the rapidly expanding fintech marketplace dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs to Small Business Administration (SBA) financing, announced it is expanding and has opened a new office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Operations began in November at 110 East Broward Boulevard. LoanBud is planning to add 20 new hires in 2026.

110 East Office Building (photo via 110-east.com)

Opening the new office marks a strategic expansion of LoanBud's presence in the Southeast, adding to its headquarters in New York City and a regional office in Orangeburg, South Carolina. South Florida was chosen for its advantages, including a deep pool of financial services talent, an active lending ecosystem and proximity to Chief Operating Officer, Randy Spradlin, who is based in the region.

"South Florida is primed for growth and it's where financial innovation meets entrepreneurial energy," said Burke Purcell, Founder and CEO of LoanBud. "By establishing operations here, we're tapping into a strong base of loan officers, credit analysts, and loan document specialists who know the market. Combined with Randy's leadership on the ground, this office will help us grow and scale faster."

Key Benefits of LoanBud's Fort Lauderdale Expansion:

Talent Hub Access: Local loan officers, credit analysts, and document specialists bring market expertise and SBA experience.

Local loan officers, credit analysts, and document specialists bring market expertise and SBA experience. Leadership Presence: COO Randy Spradlin is already based in South Florida, accelerating operational growth.

COO Randy Spradlin is already based in South Florida, accelerating operational growth. Partner Proximity: The South Florida region is home to major players in the merchant cash advance and lending space, strengthening LoanBud's network.

The South Florida region is home to major players in the merchant cash advance and lending space, strengthening LoanBud's network. Regional Growth Engine: Builds on LoanBud's New York headquarters and Orangeburg office to create a Southeastern hub.

LoanBud COO, Randy Spradlin said, "This office will strengthen our ability to collaborate, recruit, and deliver SBA solutions to more entrepreneurs across the Southeast. Additionally, Fort Lauderdale puts us closer to key partners in the small-business lending space."

To view and apply for current openings, visit LoanBud's Careers Site or LinkedIn page.

About LoanBud

LoanBud is a financial technology platform that connects entrepreneurs to SBA loans – faster and with less friction. By connecting buyers, sellers, and brokers with a nationwide network of lenders, LoanBud simplifies access to capital for acquisitions, expansions, real estate, debt refinancing, and working capital. With streamlined technology, expert loan officers, and decades of experience, LoanBud is modernizing how small businesses secure financing. For more information, visit LoanBud.com

SOURCE LoanBud