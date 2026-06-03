LoanCare Announces CoreSync

New API-Integrated Private Label Solution Allows Real-Time Servicing Data and Full Functionality Within Client Apps and Websites

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanCare®, a leading national mortgage subservicer, today announced its next generation private-label solution that will enable IMBs, banks and credit union clients to offer a fully integrated brand and customer experience for subserviced loans. The new headless integration solution, known as CoreSync, fully integrates borrower mortgage data into clients' mobile applications, online banking sites, and in-branch.

CoreSync lets customers and members seamlessly interact with LoanCare's mortgage services and data all within their existing digital experience. Users can make mortgage payments, transfer funds to HELOC accounts, and set-up auto-pay, all without leaving their institution's apps and/or websites. In addition, they can see real-time balances, review amortization schedules, access key documents, request payoff quotes, and more. The new solution also provides real-time, synchronized data to branch-level associates to support a better in-branch experience for clients that have a community-based presence.

LoanCare's APIs power this integrated solution and can be applied to existing mobile applications, websites and banking systems. The first CoreSync integration is already up and running at a large national lender, the company said. Broader availability of CoreSync is expected in early Q3.

"The concept of private-labeled subservicing isn't new: for years, IVR systems and call centers have answered calls in the clients' names; and subservicer websites have tried to emulate client branding and customer engagement guidelines," said Dave Worrall, president of LoanCare. "But there have always been digital speed bumps in this experience — for instance customers trying to make a payment or request information might be taken to another site. This undercuts the client's branding and has the potential to create confusion and trust issues for consumers. From a brand continuity and customer engagement standpoint, this new option delivers a holistic digital experience all within the clients' digital footprint and takes private-label subservicing to the next level," he said.

Worrall continued: "Our promise to clients is that we will always act like your servicing department: investing in enhancements that make a difference for you and your customers."

About LoanCare

LoanCare® is a leading provider of full-service mortgage loan subservicing, including special loans, private label and retention marketing services. The award-winning company is known for delivering a superior customer experience through personalization and convenience. Its proprietary portfolio management platform, LoanCare Analytics™, identifies risk and opportunity quickly to enable smarter decision-making across the servicing spectrum. For more than 40 years, LoanCare has been servicing loans for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage companies and portfolio investors. LoanCare is part of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), a Fortune 500 company and leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. For more information, visit www.loancareservicing.com.

SOURCE LoanCare