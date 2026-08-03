LoanCare Earns Seven 2026 Top Workplaces Awards, Including National Financial Services Industry Recognition

Recognition reflects LoanCare's Commitment to a People-First Workplace Culture

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanCare®, a leading national mortgage subservicer, today announced that it has been recognized with seven 2026 Top Workplaces awards, including the prestigious Financial Services Industry Award. The awards span the Culture Excellence and Industry categories and are all based entirely on confidential employee feedback.

LoanCare's 2026 Top Workplaces awards include:

Financial Services Top Workplaces (Industry Award)

Top Workplaces for Appreciation (Culture Excellence Award)

Employee Well-Being Top Workplaces (Culture Excellence Award)

Innovation Top Workplaces (Culture Excellence Award)

Leadership Top Workplaces (Culture Excellence Award)

Professional Development Top Workplaces (Culture Excellence Award)

Work-Life Flexibility Top Workplaces (Culture Excellence Award)

The Top Workplaces program has a 19-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally. The survey measures key culture drivers proven to predict organizational success and employee engagement. LoanCare employees provided candid feedback that shaped the organization's recognition across all seven categories.

"These recognitions are a tremendous source of pride for me, the executive team and for everyone at LoanCare," said Dave Worrall, president of LoanCare. "Our people are the foundation of everything we do, and these recognitions reflect their dedication to building a workplace where collaboration thrives, growth is encouraged, and every team member feels valued. We believe a strong culture not only benefits our teams but positively impacts our clients. By engaging, supporting, and empowering our people, we're able to deliver consistently exceptional support to each bank, credit union, and IMB that we serve."

For more details about the Top Workplaces award program and LoanCare's workplace culture, please visit: topworkplaces.com/company/LoanCare.

About LoanCare

LoanCare® is a leading provider of full-service mortgage loan subservicing, including special loans, private label and retention marketing services. The award-winning company is known for delivering a superior customer experience through personalization and convenience. Its proprietary portfolio management platform, LoanCare Analytics™, identifies risk and opportunity quickly to enable smarter decision-making across the servicing spectrum. For more than 40 years, LoanCare has been servicing loans for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage companies and portfolio investors. LoanCare is part of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), a Fortune 500 company and leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. For more information, visit www.loancareservicing.com.

SOURCE LoanCare