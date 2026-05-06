LoanCare Names Industry-Veteran Ramie Word as EVP of Client Relations

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanCare®, a leading national mortgage subservicer, today announced that long-time servicing executive Ramie Word has joined the company as EVP of Client Relations.

In this role, Word will be responsible for all aspects of client relations, satisfaction, and long–term partnership value. Word brings more than 25 years of servicing experience, including more than 20 years at Mr. Cooper (now Rocket Mortgage). Over the course of her career, she has been responsible for client and government relations, customer experience, escrow, collections, loss mitigation, default and REO.

Ramie brings an exceptional client–first mindset, grounded in discipline around performance, accountability, and meaningful results," said Dave Worrall, president of LoanCare. "She pairs a sharp focus on outcomes with a genuinely collaborative leadership style and a deep commitment to her teams — qualities that are widely respected across our industry. We're thrilled to welcome her experience and perspective as she strengthens an already outstanding leadership group."

"I'm thrilled to join such a tenured and talented team and step into the role of EVP of Client Relations," said Word. "LoanCare has consistently delivered a truly best–in–class product, and I'm excited to partner closely with our clients to deepen relationships and drive measurable outcomes through service excellence."

About LoanCare

LoanCare® is a leading provider of full-service mortgage loan subservicing, including special loans, private label and marketing services. The award-winning company is known for delivering a superior customer experience through personalization and convenience. Its proprietary portfolio management platform, LoanCare Analytics™, identifies risk and opportunity quickly to enable smarter decision-making across the servicing spectrum. For more than 40 years, LoanCare has been servicing loans for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage companies and portfolio investors. LoanCare is part of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE: FNF), a Fortune 500 company and leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. For more information, visit www.loancareservicing.com.

SOURCE LoanCare