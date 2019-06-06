LoanCare Appoints Michael Blair as Chief Administrative Officer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mortgage servicing veteran Michael Blair has joined LoanCare, a ServiceLink company, as Chief Administrative Officer. Blair most recently served as Chief Operating Officer at Cenlar and brings more than 30 years' experience in the mortgage industry with a focus on servicing, default, and loss mitigation.

LoanCare has grown over the last five years and now serves over 1.4 million customers. Blair's leadership and extensive knowledge of global customer service centers and servicing platforms will enable LoanCare to improve capabilities like technology and infrastructure. He will also carefully oversee the onboarding of new clients and servicing portfolios.

"Expanding LoanCare's executive leadership team to include a Chief Administrative Officer is critical to increasing our capabilities," said Dave Worrall, LoanCare President. "I'm pleased to welcome Michael aboard. He brings to the company strong leadership with a wealth of servicing experience that will prove invaluable."

Blair also brings technology leadership to ServiceLink's LoanCare division, having been responsible for the strategic direction of subservicing technology platforms at other firms. "I'm excited to join a company that continues to invest in the business with a focus on sustainable growth," Blair said. "It's an exciting time to be a part of this team, and I look forward to contributing to our continued success."

About LoanCare, a ServiceLink Company

LoanCare, a ServiceLink Company, is top national provider of full-service subservicing, component subservicing and interim subservicing to the mortgage industry and is also leading the industry in engineering agile technology solutions to provide a superior customer experience. Presently, LoanCare subservices more than 1.4 million loans in all 50 states, approximating $246 billion in loan balances. ServiceLink's LoanCare division has a seasoned loan subservicing team with senior managers averaging nearly 30 years of experience in the mortgage and financial services industry. To learn more about LoanCare, please visit loancareservicing.com/.

SOURCE LoanCare