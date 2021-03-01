LoanCore Capital Announces Management Changes

GREENWICH, Conn., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanCore Capital, a leading privately held asset management firm focused on commercial real estate credit, today announced a number of changes to its senior leadership team.

This follows the announcement by President and Chief Operating Officer, Christopher McCormack, that he will be retiring effective March 31, 2021 to pursue philanthropic endeavors. Mr. McCormack, who joined LoanCore at its inception in 2008, will continue to serve the firm in a senior advisory role with Mark Finerman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, assuming the additional role of President and Tyler Shea, Chief Financial Officer, assuming the additional responsibilities of Chief Operating Officer.

A number of promotions were also announced with Dan Bennett, currently Head of Capital Markets, assuming the additional role of Chief Investment Officer, and Paul Stepan, previously Managing Director, being promoted to Head of Banking and Midwest Origination. In addition, Stephen Jones has been promoted to the role of Co-Chief Credit Officer, to sit alongside Gary Berkman, until Mr. Berkman's scheduled retirement later in 2021. Furthermore, Brett Kaplan has been promoted to Head of Special Situations, Jean Baker to Head of West Coast Origination, Chad Jones to Head of East Coast Origination, and Adam Francks to Head of Underwriting.

"Chris is one of my oldest and most trusted colleagues. Our relationship precedes the founding of LoanCore, and he has played an instrumental role in building the firm from an idea into one of the leading players within the commercial real estate credit sector. Together, we have successfully navigated some of the most challenging times the global economy has faced and established a solid foundation for the firm's continued growth, with the promotions announced today reflecting the exceptional team we have in place to drive us forward," said Mark Finerman, Founder and CEO. "On behalf of the entire team at LoanCore, I would like to express our utmost gratitude to Chris for his dedication and effort, as well as congratulations to all of our newly promoted colleagues."

About LoanCore Capital

LoanCore is a privately held asset management firm focused on commercial real estate finance that manages LoanCore Capital Credit REIT and LoanCore Capital Markets for its capital partners, GIC, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments). Since the firm's inception, LoanCore has funded in excess of $25 billion of loans secured by commercial properties mainly in the U.S. and currently has $14 billion of assets under management. LoanCore serves its clients through its 54 employees and six offices throughout the country. Additional information can be found at www.loancore.com.

Inquiries

Arif Shah

Derwent Advisory

[email protected]

SOURCE LoanCore Capital

Related Links

http://www.loancore.com

