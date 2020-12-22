loanDepot and Brookfield Residential Launch BRP Home Mortgage

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot and Brookfield Residential today announced a new joint venture named BRP Home Mortgage. The partnership will deliver an elegantly streamlined mortgage experience for Brookfield Residential home buyers.

"We look forward to the opportunity to provide Brookfield Residential customers with a seamless borrowing experience and could not be more excited to partner with their home builder team," said Dan Peña, executive vice president of national joint ventures for loanDepot.

loanDepot's partnership with Brookfield Residential, a leading North American home builder known for its high-quality homes and superior customer service, strongly aligns with loanDepot's focus on creating an exceptional, industry-leading mortgage experience that meets—and exceeds—customer expectations. Through this joint venture, Brookfield Residential buyers in new home communities located in California, Colorado, Delaware, Texas, Virginia and Washington, D.C., will have access to loanDepot's proprietary mortgage originations platform.

"Brookfield Residential customers will definitely benefit from our customer-centric mortgage approach and the wide variety of loan products we have to offer," said Kelly Crowther, who will serve as President of the newly formed BRP Home Mortgage joint venture.

Ted McKibbin, a divisional Chief Operating Officer of Brookfield Residential's U.S. Land & Housing business, echoed that sentiment. "We're thrilled to bring loanDepot's leading edge technology and tools to our customers, which will further enhance our industry leading home buying experience."

Brookfield Residential invests in markets for the longer term, building new communities and homes where people want to live today and in the future. By leveraging the strength of the loanDepot platform, the BRP Home Mortgage joint venture partnership delivers state-of-the-art lending technology to help customers get into their dream homes faster and easier.

About loanDepot

An innovator since its inception in 2010, loanDepot continues to disrupt the lending industry with its focus on creating the technologies needed to deliver seamless borrowing experiences to its customers. The addition of the BRP Home Mortgage partnership will bring the total of the company's joint ventures to five, along with one national builder account partnership. To date, loanDepot has funded over $275 billion in mortgage loans and ranks as one of the nation's largest retail mortgage lenders and the second largest nonbank retail mortgage lender. NMLS #17445.

About Brookfield Residential Properties Inc.

Brookfield Residential Properties Inc. is a leading land developer and homebuilder in North America. We entitle and develop land to create master-planned communities, build and sell lots to third-party builders, and conduct our own homebuilding operations. We also participate in select, strategic real estate opportunities, including infill projects, mixed-use developments, and joint ventures. We are the flagship North American residential property company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with over $575 billion of assets under management. For more information, visit www.brookfieldresidential.com.

