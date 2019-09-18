loanDepot and Century 21 Redwood Realty Partner to Transform Home Buying Experience with Day 1 Mortgage

IRVINE, Calif. and ASHBURN, Va., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot and Century 21 Redwood Realty today announced a joint venture partnership named Day 1 Mortgage to create a simplified, one-stop shopping experience providing confidence and clarity for home buyers in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Through this joint venture, mid-Atlantic area customers will get a streamlined home search and purchasing experience with a real estate broker and lender working in tandem to provide the right products, latest technology, and exceptional customer service. Day 1 Mortgage makes finding and financing a home a seamless, painless and paperless process.

"This partnership underscores our ongoing mission to provide the best tools and service to our customers," said Eddie Berenbaum, President of Century 21 Redwood Realty. "We have selected a highly successful operating partner in loanDepot to jointly deliver an innovative solution that is unmatched in our industry."

Powering Day 1 Mortgage is loanDepot's innovative proprietary technology, mello, which is transforming the lending industry and forever changing how customers experience the lending transaction. Among the many features of the immersive mello experience is a consumer portal that enables customers to view, upload, acknowledge and sign loan documents as well as securely message with loan officers and processors.

"With mello's unequaled ability to streamline and simplify the home buying process, we're confident that Redwood Realty's customers will enjoy the seamless purchase experience that Day 1 Mortgage will provide," said Dan Peña, senior vice president of national joint ventures for loanDepot. "To help ensure the program's success, we've also brought in a local lending expert with a proven track record built on his commitment to customer service."

Thaddeus Musser will serve as President of Day 1 Mortgage and brings over 16 years of experience helping families finance their homes through companies such as Atlantic Coast Mortgage, LLC, and First Savings Mortgage. Musser is deeply familiar with the unique complexities of the Washington, D.C. region's challenging real estate market where home buying should not be left to chance.

"Dealing with aggressive competition in one of the country's hottest housing markets requires skillful guidance and an arsenal of tools. Only Redwood Realty can offer both with its top-notch brokers and Day 1 Mortgage program," said Musser. "I'm so excited to join this talented team in helping more customers get into their dream home faster and easier than was ever possible before."

To learn more about Day 1 Mortgage, contact Thaddeus Musser at (703) 474-7651. For information about joint venture opportunities, contact Dan Peña at (480) 344-7406.

About loanDepot

loanDepot continues to disrupt the lending industry with its focus on technology to deliver personalized experiences to its customers. An innovator since its inception, loanDepot was the first nonbank lender to offer home, personal and home equity loans. Today, loanDepot has funded over $181 billion since its founding in 2010, and currently ranks as the nation's fifth largest retail mortgage lender and second largest nonbank lender. NMLS #174457

About Century 21 Redwood Realty

Locally owned and serving the mid-Atlantic region from 12 offices, Century 21 Redwood Realty brings together the latest real estate technology and insightfully local expertise to deliver the best home buying and selling experience in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia. For more information, visit www.c21redwood.com.

