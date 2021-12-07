loanDepot and mellohome's "Grand Slam" unique buying experience builds marketplace momentum

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Having recently launched the industry-disrupting "Grand Slam" unique buying experience in August 2021 with sister company mellohome, loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender has seen more than 1,400 accepted customer offers through the program, representing more than $500 million in purchase and sale volume. The loanDepot Grand Slam powered by mellohome simplifies the homebuying and selling process with a proprietary combination of products, services and promotions providing homeowners access to real estate, mortgage, and title within one package for their home transaction.

"We developed the loanDepot Grand Slam with mellohome as a means to better serve homebuyers by simplifying one of life's most important and complex financial transactions," said Anthony Hsieh, founder and CEO, loanDepot. "The Grand Slam allows us to create deeper relationships with our customers as we guide them through every step of the home buying process – and the momentum we've gained after a few short months is a clear indicator that our customers value it."

The Grand Slam package builds on mellohome's standing as a premier provider of real estate services, combining digital-first simplicity with an expansive suite of services and rich set of incentives to deliver customer delight and value.

Grand Slam incentives include:

Up to $7,000 cash back from mellohome at the close of the transaction, depending on home purchase/sale price

cash back from mellohome at the close of the transaction, depending on home purchase/sale price Free Security System

Door Dash Gift Card

"Looking ahead, the real estate service industries are moving towards consolidation of products and services for homeowners and loanDepot and its affiliates are leading the way with disruptive programs such as the Grand Slam, guiding our customers on their journey of homeownership," added Hsieh. "We'll continue to innovate through the technology as we achieve our vision to become the most trusted homeowner fulfillment company in the world."

