loanDepot Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LD Holdings Group LLC today announced that its newly formed affiliate, loanDepot, Inc., has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares of Class A common stock to be sold and the price range for the proposed initial public offering have not yet been determined. The initial public offering is expected to take place after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This announcement is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

About loanDepot:

An innovator since its inception in 2010, LD Holdings Group LLC and its subsidiaries (collectively, "loanDepot") continues to disrupt the lending industry with its focus on creating the technologies needed to deliver seamless borrowing experiences to its customers. loanDepot debuted the industry's first end-to-end fully digital loan, the mello smartloan™, in 2019. To date, loanDepot has funded over $275 billion in mortgage loans and ranks as one of the nation's largest retail mortgage lenders and the second largest nonbank retail mortgage lender. NMLS #17445.

Investor Relations Contact:

Nicole Carrillo

Executive Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer

(949) 575-5187

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Lori Wildrick

Vice President, Communications

(949) 330-8791

[email protected]

