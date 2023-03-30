loanDepot celebrates third season with Major League Baseball unveiling new campaign and beneficiary, Habitat for Humanity

Sweepstakes recognizing "firsts" features grand prize trip to ALCS and NLCS with first-of-its-kind experience

New partnership with Habitat to help families build and improve places to call home

IRVINE, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Returning for the third season as the Official Mortgage Provider of Major League Baseball, loanDepot unveiled its new "Ballpark Bingo: A Celebration of Firsts" campaign, featuring a sweepstakes that brings fans into the fun of America's favorite pastime. As Presenting Sponsor of the MLB American League Championship Series (ALCS) and National League Championship Series (NLCS), loanDepot will send one lucky grand prize winner to the first game of each, including a first-of-its-kind experience.

Complementing the campaign, and recognizing the importance of "firsts" in baseball and homeownership, loanDepot will donate to Habitat for Humanity during key moments throughout the season.

"Our partnership with MLB is all about connecting with baseball fans in communities across the country, and in our third season, Ballpark Bingo will allow us to do this in a fun and interactive way, celebrating firsts on the field while our customers experience firsts in homeownership," said loanDepot President and CEO Frank Martell. "As a purpose-driven lender, our commitment to the communities where our team lives and works is in our DNA, and our new partnership with Habitat for Humanity will make a real impact by helping build and repair safe and healthy homes with families."

loanDepot's Ballpark Bingo: A Celebration of Firsts campaign will commemorate important firsts by players and teams throughout the 2023 MLB season with an interactive bingo sweepstakes for fans. As major statistical milestones are accomplished on the diamond – such as the first player to hit 10 home runs or the first team to land a triple play – fans will play along by stamping their digital bingo card, tracking their progress throughout the season.

By registering for Ballpark Bingo, fans are entered to win the grand prize trip to the ALCS and NLCS and they'll receive 10 additional entries for every bingo win (five in a row). The trip includes airfare, lodging and two tickets to the first game of each series with a first-of-its-kind experience, including an opportunity to step onto the mound and throw a ceremonial first pitch before the games.

As a purpose-driven lender committed to helping Americans realize their financial and homeownership goals, loanDepot will support Habitat for Humanity on its mission to help families build and improve places to call home. As fans stamp their bingo cards, big milestones throughout the season – including the first no-hitter and first clinched ALCS and NLCS births – will unlock donations from loanDepot. These funds will support the building and repairing of affordable homes and help Habitat homeowners to achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and for their families.

"We are thrilled to benefit from loanDepot's season-long celebration of firsts," said Julie Laird Davis, vice president, corporate and cause marketing partnerships at Habitat for Humanity International. "Habitat for Humanity believes in a world where everyone has a safe, decent, and affordable place to call home. Through the support of loanDepot, we will be able to partner with even more families to build or improve a place to call home and help to make communities healthier, safer and more resilient."

To enter and learn more about Ballpark Bingo: A Celebration of Firsts presented by loanDepot visit loanDepot.com/bingo.

