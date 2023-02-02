loanDepot Director Pamela Hughes Patenaude Named Board Chair of Home Builders Institute

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE: LDI) ("loanDepot" or the "Company"), one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, today issued the following statement from CEO Frank Martell on the news that Pamela Hughes Patenaude, an independent director on the Company's Board of Directors, has been appointed as the Chair of the Home Builders Institute's (HBI) Board of Trustees. HBI is the nation's leading nonprofit provider of trade skills education for the building industry.

Patenaude was also recently appointed to the National Housing Conference's Board of Governors and is a Principal at Granite Housing Strategies. She also served as Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and before that, as President of the J. Ronald Terwilliger Foundation for Housing America's Families as well as the Director of Housing Policy for the Bipartisan Policy Center. She also serves on several nonprofit boards, including the National Housing Conference and Habitat for Humanity International.

"On behalf of the entire loanDepot team, I want to congratulate Pam on her appointment as the Chair of the Home Builders Institute's Board of Trustees. Pam is a recognized national leader with deep subject matter expertise across a broad array of areas critical to the current and future success of the housing economy. Her unique experience and broad perspectives are particularly valuable as we implement our Vision 2025 strategic plan, which focuses on first time home buyers, purpose-driven lending solutions and promoting affordability and diversity. We expect the execution of Vision 2025 will position loanDepot for long-term success."

