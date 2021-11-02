loanDepot Grows In-Market Retail Footprint with 11 New Market Openings and Three Market Expansions

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender, continued to build its national in-market retail presence with a number of new market openings and market expansions over the last 90 days. The continued expansion of the company's in-market retail business is part of its ongoing commitment to provide a personalized home lending experience for its customers by establishing a local presence in every U.S. market it services.

New market locations opened in recent months include Fort Lauderdale, Spring Hill and Fernandina Beach, FL; Paso Robles, Pismo Beach and Suisun, CA; Knoxville and Maryville, TN; Richmond and Newport News, VA; and Wilmington, NC. The company is also expanding its existing market presence in Newport Beach and Torrance, CA and Minneapolis, MN.

The moves, which reflect the momentum of the brand and the success of the company's unique channel diversification strategy, further cement loanDepot's ability to serve customers in desirable and growing home-buying markets. loanDepot operates a retail network of more than 250 locations nationwide.

"We're pleased to strengthen our brand presence and deepen our relationships in these communities," said John Bianchi, executive vice president for national in-market retail at loanDepot. "Thanks to our proprietary technology platform and unmatched commitment to ease, speed and service, we continue to set the pace for the non-bank lending community. We look forward to serving customers in these communities."

As part of this expansion, loanDepot is recruiting loan consultants for these new retail locations. For more information about lending career opportunities, visit https://careers.loandepot.com.

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI) is a digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as the nation's second largest retail mortgage lender, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

