loanDepot Named Official Mortgage Provider Of Major League Baseball

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Baseball (MLB) and loanDepot, the nation's second-largest nonbank retail lender, today announced a new multi-year partnership agreement that establishes loanDepot as the Official Mortgage Provider of MLB.

Under the terms of the agreement, loanDepot and MLB will partner to promote the company's brand, products and services through MLB's multi-media digital and linear outlets, including MLB.com, MLB Network, MLB social media platforms and MLB's national broadcast partners, FOX, Turner and ESPN. In addition, loanDepot and MLB will collaborate on additional partnership activities and community-based initiatives that will be announced at a later date.

"We are extremely excited to join the MLB family as the Official Mortgage Provider of Major League Baseball," said loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh. "Partnering with the nation's preeminent sports league, a league which holds a special place in the hearts of American families as our national pastime, is a natural fit for us. loanDepot and MLB each share a commitment to customers, fans and communities, and to delivering exceptional experiences. At loanDepot we know Home Means Everything, and this partnership further affirms our passion around the individuals, families and communities that we serve."

"On behalf of the Commissioner's Office, we are thrilled to welcome loanDepot to the MLB family," said Noah Garden, MLB Chief Revenue Officer. "loanDepot has brought innovation to its industry providing a valuable service for families purchasing or refinancing their homes, where they will create a lifetime of memories. We look forward to loanDepot bringing their creativity to the Major League Baseball family reaching our fans with their story, products and services and special promotions. loanDepot's customer-centric focus embodies the type of company and brand we strive to work with, creating a perfect match between America's lender and America's favorite pastime."

About loanDepot

loanDepot is a contemporary financial services company dedicated to delivering a best-in-class experience to its mortgage purchase and refinance customers. Founded in 2010, loanDepot offers a diversified network of direct-to-consumer, in-market, partnership and wholesale business channels, uniquely positioning it to serve a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Southern California, the company has funded more than $275 billion since its founding and currently ranks as the second largest retail nonbank lender and one of the leading retail mortgage lenders in the United States. Committed to serving the communities in which its customers and team members live and work, loanDepot is a significant donor supporting a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts, most recently donating more than $2.5 million to directly assist COVID-impacted first responders, healthcare workers, individuals and families nationwide. The Company also is a founding sponsor of War Heroes on Water, which supports ongoing therapeutic healing services for combat-wounded veterans.

