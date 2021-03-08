loanDepot Named Presenting Sponsor of MLB American and National League Championship Series

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Baseball (MLB) and loanDepot, the nation's second largest nonbank retail lender, have announced that loanDepot, the Official Mortgage Provider of MLB, has been named the presenting sponsor of the American and National League Championship Series through 2025.

loanDepot also announced two large-scale initiatives designed to delight MLB fans, as well as help support communities nationwide: the "Home Means Everything" RBI campaign and sponsorship of MLB's Opening Day Pick 'Em contest.

"We are thrilled to be partners with Major League Baseball and proud to be the presenting sponsor of the American and National League Championship Series," said loanDepot Founder and CEO Anthony Hsieh. "Most importantly, we are proud to be giving back to the communities in which we live and work and are delighted to be providing opportunities for fans and families nationwide."

In honor of loanDepot's existing "Home Means Everything" national ad campaign, loanDepot will donate $25 for every RBI during the 2021 regular season to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, the Official Charitable Partner of MLB. This season will represent the 25th anniversary of this partnership between Boys & Girls Clubs and MLB. With more than 20,000 RBI during an average season, the campaign has the opportunity to generate a donation of more than $500,000 from loanDepot to Boys & Girls Clubs of America at the season's close, all in the spirit of players bringing their teammates across home plate. Half of loanDepot's donation will be allocated to the Atlanta-based national Boys & Girls Clubs of America organization, while the other half will be donated to local Clubs in several of the communities in which many members of the loanDepot teams live and work: Orange County, CA, Phoenix, Dallas, Detroit, Nashville, Boston and Chicago.

On Opening Day, loanDepot will amplify the "Home Means Everything" campaign by donating $250 for every RBI to Boys & Girls Clubs. With an average of 100 RBI on any given day where all 30 teams play, loanDepot could donate about $25,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of America after the first day of the season is complete.

Additional promotional aspects of the "Home Means Everything" RBI campaign will include highlights of the most exciting and game-changing RBI across MLB Network, MLB.com and MLB and Club social media platforms and channels, as well as highlights of behind-the-scenes moments featuring some of MLB's most recognized names.

To celebrate baseball fans, loanDepot and MLB will present a free prediction contest called 2021 MLB Opening Day Pick 'Em presented by loanDepot. Fans who correctly predict the winners of every Opening Day game are entered for a chance to win $200,000. Fans can sign up and make their predictions, beginning March 18th through Opening Day Eve, March 31st, at MLB.com. The MLB Championship Season begins with all 30 Major League Clubs playing on Opening Day on Thursday, April 1st.

"loanDepot is fully embracing our new partnership with fan engagement, involvement in MLB events and support of our official charity," said Noah Garden, MLB Chief Revenue Officer. "The contributions loanDepot is making to Boys & Girls Clubs of America demonstrates our shared values and strong commitments to our communities. We are counting the days until Opening Day and loanDepot is leading us off with plenty of exciting activations."

"On behalf of everyone at loanDepot, we are incredibly excited for Major League Baseball to return this spring and to count all the RBI on Opening Day and throughout the season," said Hsieh. "At loanDepot, we know Home Means Everything, and we look forward to having fun with MLB fans through the Pick 'Em contest and are proud to support Boys & Girls Clubs of America as players on all 30 teams strive to cross home plate each and every game."

loanDepot is a contemporary financial services company dedicated to delivering a best-in-class experience to its mortgage purchase and refinance customers. Founded in 2010, loanDepot offers a diversified network of direct-to-consumer, in-market, and partner business channels, uniquely positioning it to serve a wide range of customers. Headquartered in Southern California, the Company has funded more than $300 billion since its founding and currently ranks as the second largest retail nonbank lender and one of the leading retail mortgage lenders in the United States.

