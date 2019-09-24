loanDepot names influential industry veteran, David King, as its Chief Marketing Officer

King, who formerly served as the Chief Brand Officer at Movement Mortgage and Realty ONE Group, and as President of King Solutions, is widely recognized as a transformative leader, one with unique skill in creating multi-channel brand acceleration, through the use of digital technology, translating marketing success into exponential reach, recognition and sales growth and revenue.

"Our brand, and what it means to our employees, our customers and our shareholders, is one of the crown jewels of our organization," said Hsieh. "I'm incredibly proud of what loanDepot stands for and that when people think of our brand, they think of innovation, service and great products that fuel one of life's most important moments -- homeownership."

"David's a great addition to our already-strong team," continued Hsieh. "The talent, innovation and creativity he brings – in addition to his leadership experience in both the mortgage and real estate spaces – will help propel us even further forward, extending our brand to more customers and partners, in even more impactful ways, through our second decade and beyond."

"I'm thrilled to join the loanDepot team," King shared. "After 18 months away from the mortgage industry, I felt drawn back and specifically to loanDepot and Anthony Hsieh. I love the forward-thinking, innovative spirit of the entire loanDepot team and think that the company has a great momentum. At almost ten years old, loanDepot is still quite young, yet their maturity and nationwide reach is impressive. That said, while the company is absolutely revolutionary now in just its first decade, it's also laying down the groundwork to be in perfect position to keep winning in years to come."

"As a former entrepreneur and lifelong marketer," King continued, "the opportunity to work with a cool, innovative brand that transcends the industry in the way that loanDepot does was an opportunity that I could not pass up. I look forward to being a part of this powerhouse, industry-leading organization."

King, a native of the UK, will be based out of loanDepot's Foothill Ranch Direct Lending campus, while also spending time in the Company's other nationwide footprint sales and operations centers and 200+ Retail locations.

About loanDepot

loanDepot continues to disrupt the lending industry with its focus on technology to deliver personalized experiences to its customers. An innovator since its inception, loanDepot was the first nonbank lender to offer home, personal and home equity loans. Today, loanDepot has funded over $181 billion since its founding in 2010, and currently ranks as the nation's fifth largest retail mortgage lender and second largest nonbank lender. NMLS #174457

