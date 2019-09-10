loanDepot Opens Two Retail Locations on Oahu and Maui and Welcomes Team of Local Experts with Plans to Hire More

HONOLULU, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading fintech home lender loanDepot today announced the opening of two Retail locations on Oahu and Maui, which will be led by established Hawaii mortgage industry veterans, Jason Martinson and Dawn Robinson Naya. The expansion is part of the company's ongoing commitment to provide a personalized home lending experience for its customers by establishing a localized presence in every U.S. market it serves.

"We are very excited to have such amazing talent join loanDepot's team. Together, they will lead the charge in deepening our relationship with Hawaii's home buyers and owners, and help guide the future of real estate lending for the Hawaii communities," said Alec Hanson, loanDepot's SVP of Production.

Overseeing loanDepot's Hawaii Retail sales operations is Area Manager, Jason Martinson, who has a passion for leading successful teams and delivering financial education. He comes to loanDepot with 20 years of experience gained at local branches of Bank of Hawaii, Central Pacific Bank, Hawaii HomeLoans, Inc., Countrywide, and HomeStreet Bank. A longstanding and well-respected member of the community, Martinson currently serves as president of the Mortgage Bankers Association of Hawaii and is a board member of the Hawaii Homeownership Land Trust and Nanakuli Housing Corporation.

Managing the Honolulu Retail location is Dawn Robinson Naya, who has worked in Hawaii's mortgage industry for the past 26 years in origination and sales management positions for companies such as Homebridge Financial (HomeStreet Bank). Her reputation as a top producer and strong leader has been recognized with multiple awards and accolades.

The Maui Retail location welcomes Loan Consultant Kim Kawachi, a Chairman's Elite Performer. Born and raised on Maui, Kawachi has helped many families purchase homes and refinance their mortgages over a 16-year career in mortgage lending. She has a reputation for helping people with personalized financial education and enthusiastic service. She has been a top-producing loan originator in previous positions at HomeStreet Bank and Wells Fargo on Maui.

As part of this expansion, loanDepot is recruiting loan consultants for these two Retail locations. This hiring move is in addition to the company's earlier announcement this year that it was adding approximately 300 loan officers to its Retail network of nearly 225 locations nationwide.

"Our Hawaii team's first order of business is to find the most qualified local talent and set them up for success," said Martinson. "With digital transformation revolutionizing home lending, today's loan consultants need modern tools and interconnectivity to be effective and efficient. loanDepot is the only contemporary brand among the top retail lenders to offer this."

loanDepot has invested more than $100M in its proprietary technology and process, mello™ and the mello™ smartloan, bringing to life loanDepot's innovative CEO Anthony Hsieh's vision of creating a technology platform that is able to deliver a streamlined, easy, digital point-of-sale experience. The mello smartloan further extends that vision to consumers, allowing the Company to fulfill some loans in as few as 8 business days with little-to-no paperwork involved.

"Thanks to the vision and direction of Hsieh, loanDepot is setting the pace for the nonbank lending community," said John Bianchi, loanDepot's EVP, National Production Manager. "We see tremendous growth opportunity in Hawaii, and this expansion is just the beginning of what we believe will be a significant investment in the Island communities."

