loanDepot President and CEO Frank Martell receives Inman's 2023 "Best of Finance" award

Winners distinguished by commitment to innovation, service and impact on the residential lending industry

IRVINE, Calif., May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI) President and CEO Frank Martell earned Inman's 2023 Best of Finance award, celebrating leaders at the forefront of the mortgage and finance space.

Martell stands among the inaugural class of Inman's Best of Finance award winners, who "have distinguished themselves by their commitment to innovation, service, and impact upon the residential lending industry. Their leadership is reshaping the mortgage space for the professional community and consumers alike."

"As a purpose-driven lender, our vision is to help homebuyers navigate the most pressing issues of our time - including affordability, sustainability and inclusivity - to make homeownership more accessible for all families," said Martell. "We're passionate about and committed to helping our customers reach their financial and homeownership goals."

This is the second honor Inman has bestowed on Martell, as he was recognized on the outlet's 2023 "Power Player" list, which saluted the most innovative and influential leaders "whose ingenuity, strength, conviction and persistence are driving change across the real estate industry."

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders. Inman Awards recognize outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with six distinctive categories.

About loanDepot

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI; NMLS # 174457) is an equal housing lender and digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

