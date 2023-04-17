loanDepot ranks third by units among largest mortgage lenders in America, according to 2022 HMDA data

IRVINE, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI) is proud to announce it ranks as the third largest mortgage lender in America by units of funded loans, according to 2022 Home Mortgage Disclosure Act (HMDA) data collected by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). The HMDA data includes purchase, refinance and home improvement mortgages.

"This data affirms our strong market position and reinforces that our customers' needs are always at the center of what we do," said loanDepot President and CEO Frank Martell. "We expect our scale and unique capabilities to help us achieve the program of work laid out in our Vision 2025 plan, including a commitment to purpose-driven lending with an even deeper focus on serving the needs of first-time homebuyers and increasingly diverse communities."

Further illustrating the company's commitment to purpose-driven lending, over the last several months loanDepot has:

Celebrated 47 of its retail loan originators who were recognized in Scotsman Guide's Top Originators 2023 rankings, including Patton Gade , who earned the number one spot on the Top VA Volume list. Additionally, Baret Kechian was distinguished at No. 12 on the Top Purchase Volume list and No. 15 on the Top Dollar Volume list, while Mosi Gatling ranked No. 15 on the Top FHA Volume list.

Launched a holistic suite of digital tools designed to support first-time homebuyers through every stage of the homebuying journey, which subsequently contributed to loanDepot being named "Best Mortgage Lender for First-Time Buyers" by The Wall Street Journal in its 2023 Buy Side list.

Announced a new partnership with Habitat for Humanity to support the organization's mission to help families build and improve places to call home. Donations from loanDepot throughout the year will support the building and repairing of affordable homes and help Habitat homeowners to achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and their families.

loanDepot (NYSE: LDI, NMLS # 174457) is an equal housing lender and digital commerce company committed to serving its customers throughout the home ownership journey. Since its launch in 2010, loanDepot has revolutionized the mortgage industry with a digital-first approach that makes it easier, faster and less stressful to purchase or refinance a home. Today, as one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, loanDepot enables customers to achieve the American dream of homeownership through a broad suite of lending and real estate services that simplify one of life's most complex transactions. With headquarters in Southern California and offices nationwide, loanDepot is committed to serving the communities in which its team lives and works through a variety of local, regional and national philanthropic efforts.

