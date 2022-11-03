loanDepot's ground-breaking digital home equity line of credit (HELOC) takes customers from quote to close in as little as seven days

Innovative new option gives homeowners fast and frictionless access to financing during all of life's critical moments

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- loanDepot, Inc. ("LDI" or "Company") (NYSE: LDI), one of the nation's largest non-bank retail mortgage lenders, today introduced an innovative digital home equity line of credit (HELOC). Using a sophisticated technology platform enabled by digital tools and data, this innovative new solution gives homeowners a powerful option for addressing inflation and rising consumer debt with a level of digital ease, convenience and speed to funding not currently available through traditional HELOC products.

The hallmarks of the loanDepot Digital HELOC are digital simplicity and speed, with a timeframe from application to closing in as little as seven days. Customers can get a no-hassle, online rate quote in less than five minutes and can pre-qualify with no adverse impact to their credit scores. The fully online application makes it fast and easy to get started. From there, sophisticated digital tools and automated processes will reduce the friction and time lag associated with a traditionally inefficient, paper-based loan approval and funding process. Customers will be able to manage their entire loan process online but will also have access to talented, licensed loan officers to guide them through the process.

The launch of the loanDepot HELOC comes at a critical time for American households grappling with the compounding economic pressures of inflation, steep living expenses and rising interest rates. Meanwhile, the rise in property values over recent years has resulted in homeowners gaining new wealth through record levels of home equity. With average home equity now at $300,0001, the loanDepot HELOC gives homeowners a smart new option for leveraging their equity to achieve their financial goals.

"Consumers are looking for options to help manage the impact of rising interest rates and high inflation," said loanDepot, Inc. President and CEO Frank Martell. "With home equity at an all-time high, many homeowners would benefit greatly from an easier and faster way to access the value in their homes. Our digital HELOC, backed by the strength of our national network of licensed loan officers, diverse customer engagement channels and trusted consumer brand, puts us in an outstanding position to help them."

"Innovation is in our DNA and loanDepot's new digital HELOC is yet another example of how we use modern technology to improve the lives of our customers and deliver an exceptional experience. Whether they're paying off high-interest consumer debt, improving their home or sending a child to college, we've developed an end-to-end digital experience, leveraging cutting edge technology for property valuation, credit and income verification, that gives customers access to funds with speed and convenience to improve their financial position," said loanDepot, Inc. Digital Products and Services President Zeenat Sidi. "In today's stressful economic environment where consumers are looking for ease, convenience and speed, loanDepot's digital HELOC is the smart choice."

Homeowners can access $50,000 to $250,000 of equity through a 10-year interest-only line of credit followed by a 20-year variable repayment term with no prepayment penalty.

As part of its phased national roll out, the loanDepot Digital HELOC is available now in Pennsylvania, California, Florida, Arizona and Washington, and will be introduced in states across the country by early 2023.

1 https://www.corelogic.com/press-releases/corelogic-us-home-equity-increases-again-in-q2-2022-with-the-total-average-equity-per-homeowner-reaching-a-record-high-of-300000/

