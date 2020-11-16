LoanFlight Lending Is One of Tampa's Fastest-Growing Companies

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa-based mortgage lender LoanFlight Lending has been named one of the region's fastest-growing companies by the Tampa Bay Business Journal on its Fast 50 List.

Since its inception in 2016, LoanFlight has quietly disrupted the mortgage industry nationwide by leveraging best-in-class technology to slash mortgage costs for its customers. LoanFlight has experienced 85% growth from 2017 to 2019 and has now been recognized by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as the 34th fastest-growing company in the region.

Paul Blaylock, LoanFlight owner and CEO, attributes its hypergrowth to its customer-first strategy. "Focus on your end customer. It's easy to get caught up in your own goals," Blaylock says, "but the capital that really matters is happy customers. Without them, nothing else matters."

LoanFlight's customer-first strategy starts with its laser-focused marketing philosophy. With no money wasted on "fluff" advertising such as putting its logo on sports stadiums or buying Super Bowl commercials, the company can pass savings directly to the customer in the form of low rates and no lender fees.

Putting customers first allows their loan officers to help more people. "I've been able to help 326 borrowers for a total loan volume of $119,058,548 so far this year," says Allen Weinzapfel, senior mortgage banker with LoanFlight. "The LoanFlight customer-first model and state-of-the-art technology have allowed me to accomplish that while promoting a much better work-life balance than when I worked as a retail loan officer."

With all the growth, LoanFlight expects to hire several loan officers, processors and underwriters at all experience levels in the next 12 months and to expand its geographic coverage to more than 15 states. The LoanFlight team enjoys panoramic downtown Tampa views from the 34th floor of the PNC building, where the company recently relocated to accommodate expansion.

This year's Tampa Bay Business Journal Fast 50 honorees represent a wide variety of industries, including technology, marketing and insurance. The Fast 50 is determined by the percentage of growth over a three-year period. The Tampa Bay Business Journal revealed the Fast 50 rankings at a virtual event on Nov. 10, 2020.



