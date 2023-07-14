LoanMart Launches Updated Mobile Applications

14 Jul, 2023

VAN NUYS, Calif., July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanMart has released updated versions of its mobile applications for both Apple and Android phones. Besides making the LoanMart mobile app compatible with the most recent iOS and Android versions, the newly released app includes enhanced features such as the ability to view the current loan balance in real-time, and generate a payment code to conveniently make cash payments at over 40,000 participating retail locations in the U.S. As in its prior versions, LoanMart's updated mobile app continues to offer a detailed view of a borrower's payment history, and the ability to sign up for convenient recurring payments free of charge.

About LoanMart

Operating since 2002, LoanMart has grown into one of America's largest loan platforms for people with less-than-perfect credit by helping borrowers obtain the emergency funds that quickly get the money they need with vehicle-secured loans. With LoanMart, you can expect superior title loan service and fast, professional assistance. Perfect credit or a checking account are not required to apply.

