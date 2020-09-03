LoanPro - New Logo & Brand

FARMINGTON, Utah, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today LoanPro is officially unveiling a new logo to signify the culmination of our rebranding efforts. LoanPro (formerly Simnang) has consolidated all of our brands under the LoanPro name. LoanPro produces software that facilitates and supports the loan lifecycle for mid-market and enterprise lenders. We have set ourselves apart from other loan software companies with a platform that's built entirely on a full-featured, robust API.

The new logo features seven dots, braille for the letters "L" and "P", meaning LoanPro. These dots signify LoanPro's dedication to helping lenders see their loans clearly and gain insight into how they lend, service, and collect. This is achieved by providing unparalleled access to data. LoanPro also provides perspective and clarity through superior account management. The LoanPro customer success team understands the whole picture and can help with everything from the 50,000-foot view down to the specifics of individual processes.

Rhett Roberts, CEO of LoanPro, said of the change, "The LoanPro rebranding effort is really about simplification. We've simplified our brands, our logo, and our message. This simplicity will help our customers by providing a more straightforward user experience. LoanPro is pleased to offer a loan-servicing solution that dramatically improves lender visibility, giving our customers more time to focus on other areas of their business."

LoanPro's brand update also includes a new, simplified website, https://loanpro.io , technical upgrades, and improved pricing.

To learn more about what LoanPro is up to, contact [email protected] today.

Lloyd Roberts

CRO

LoanPro Blog

SOURCE LoanPro

Related Links

https://loanpro.io

