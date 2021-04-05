LoanPro Gives Out $100K+ in Free Gifts

This move resulted in a spend of more than one hundred thousand dollars to assure the production of high-quality items and cost-free shipping to recipients.

When asked about the LoanPro BOX, Lloyd Roberts, CRO of LoanPro, said: "The LoanPro BOX is our way of sharing a piece of LoanPro's creative culture, passion for loan workflow automation, as well as our vision of improved data visibility with our current and future lender friends. We want everyone in the lending ecosystem to not just know the LoanPro name, but to join us in our mission to leverage the latest tech to empower forward thinking lenders through automation and data visibility. Plus, who doesn't like un-boxing a customized gift?"

With more and more orders for the LoanPro BOX coming in daily, LoanPro hopes to give thousands of LoanPro boxes away as a gesture of appreciation and establish themselves as a valued partner to lenders searching for an automated, tech forward lending solution.

If you are in the lending community and want a LoanPro BOX for yourself, contact a member of the LoanPro team: (800) 559-4776

About LoanPro

LoanPro offers the only truly API-based, mid-market and enterprise Loan Management Software in the US/Canadian marketplace. LoanPro is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) "the cloud" and is designed to streamline both loan servicing and loan collections workflows. Lenders enjoy increased transparency, control, flexibility, real-time database access, calculation accuracy, and scalability, all on a PCI, SOC I, & SOC II Type 2 certified platform.

