LoanPro Launches Partner Program

FARMINGTON, Utah, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanPro Software, Inc. – LoanPro, a leader in loan servicing software, announced today the launch of its new Partner Program.

The LoanPro Partner Program will weave together various sized networks within the lending ecosystem, as well as larger networks occupying different spaces. While LoanPro and LoanPro Partners spread the word of each other's offerings, they also join a stronger, more credible network, where everyone involved enjoys increased possibilities for collaborating, brand awareness, and generating revenue.

"The LoanPro Partner program is aimed at building mutually beneficial relationships," says Emmanuel Martinez, who oversees LoanPro's strategic partnerships. The LoanPro Partner Program, he explained, "creates a strong, collaborative environment where one plus one equals three. Building a solid partnership creates more value for every partner."

"We've already seen great things as LoanPro Partners," said Chris Del, Chief Operations Officer at TrueNorth. TrueNorth estimates that they've seen an additional $500,000 in revenue resulting from their partnership. "For us, introducing potential customers to each other was just the beginning. What we're really excited about is working together to support LoanPro's implementation with their software, co-market and sponsor joint campaigns, and build newer products for their customers and the lending ecosystem."

If you are interested in networking, collaborating, and strengthening your brand, contact LoanPro to discuss the many benefits associated with partnering and joining the network.

Apply to be a partner at:



https://loanpro.io/loanpro-partners#Partner%20Form

About LoanPro

LoanPro empowers tech-forward lenders through automation and data visibility, and offers the first true, full-featured, API-based mid-market & enterprise Loan Servicing/Management Software in the US/Canadian marketplace. LoanPro is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) "the cloud" and is designed to provide visibility, simplicity, and clarity into the complex world of lending by streamlining both loan servicing and loan collections workflows. Lenders enjoy increased transparency, control, flexibility, real-time database access, calculation accuracy, and scalability, all on a PCI, SOC I type 2, & SOC II type 2 certified platform. With $15B+ dollars serviced, $500M+ in monthly payments, 3.25M+ in loans, and 15,000+ users, LoanPro is helping lenders solve the complex world of lending. Lend, Service, & Collect, with LoanPro.

To learn more, visit LoanPro.io or contact [email protected] | (801) 784-2987

CONTACT:

Lloyd Roberts, CRO

(800) 559-4776 ext: 707

[email protected]

SOURCE LoanPro

Related Links

https://www.simnang.com/loanpro/

