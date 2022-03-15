LoanPro Ranks No. 21 on Inc. Magazine's List of the Rocky Mountain Region's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Regarding this exciting placement, Lloyd Roberts, co-founder and CRO of LoanPro said, "We're honored to be recognized for our growth, and the validation that it gives both our best-in-class software and team members. Providing our users with a product that breaks former lending barriers, and powers financial innovation is paramount to our growth. We are excited to continue our current course of making a positive impact on the marketplace we all rely on."

LoanPro believes in powering financial innovation and makes it possible for businesses to easily add lending to their current operations. LoanPro simplifies the complex world of lending, by offering the servicing of multiple lending types all while keeping users processes in a single source of truth.

LoanPro continues to expand their product and team, with approval to add over 450+ jobs in Utah over the next 16 years.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc.

Methodology

The 2022 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2018 and 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.

The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About LoanPro

LoanPro is a core lending software that empowers tech-forward lenders through automation and data visibility. Built on its own API, LoanPro unites with its users existing software, while encouraging the use of powerful integrations and unifying all aspects of the loan lifecycle in a single source of truth. LoanPro is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) "the cloud" and is held to the highest standards of compliance and security, giving users of its software valuable peace of mind. Lenders enjoy increased transparency, control, flexibility, real-time database access, calculation accuracy, and scalability. For more information on LoanPro, visit LoanPro.io.

