LoanPro Welcomes Card Industry Veteran as EVP of Solutions

Suzan Chaffin has joined the LoanPro leadership team as the EVP of Solutions, using her fintech background to help organizations launch credit card offerings and further enhance LoanPro's modern credit platform.

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanPro, the API-first modern credit platform, announced today that Suzan Chaffin has joined their leadership team as their Executive Vice President of Solutions.

Suzan Chaffin will help organizations launch credit card offerings and further enhance LoanPro's modern credit platform. Post this LoanPro welcomes Suzan Chaffin as the EVP of Solutions, driving forward LoanPro's card offering within their modern lending and credit platform.

Suzan is a seasoned executive in the credit lending and card space, having most recently served as the Senior Director of Technical Solutions at Galileo, where she was influential in the growth and acquisition of Galileo by SoFi for $1.2 billion in 2020. Suzan's deep card expertise will help to drive exponential growth for LoanPro's credit card offering, including working with a network of partners to deliver best-in-class technology to any organization who wants to launch a credit card.

In 2024, cards remain overwhelmingly popular among consumers of all credit profiles, with a recent report from the CFPB illustrating that 74% of U.S. adults have at least one card with over 89 million new credit card originations per year. Additionally, a growing number of businesses are using cards as a flexible spending tool to finance day-to-day purchases. Across the country, both the number of new cards and their average balance have risen to record levels in 2024.

Suzan's hiring at LoanPro comes as the company expands their offerings for line of credit and credit cards, enabling card providers to issue and manage cards from a single credit platform. Built on an API-first modern lending core, LoanPro's platform seamlessly integrates with all features that an organization needs to launch a credit card offering which greatly simplifies the technical requirements to create a new credit card program. On top of that technical foundation, LoanPro provides comprehensive solutions for origination, servicing, collections, and payments that drive operational efficiency and decrease default rates.

Suzan's role at LoanPro will oversee their Solutions division in Revenue to ensure that customers go-to-market with credit card programs that create value and capture market share. She will play a critical role not only in supporting clients as they onboard and launch with LoanPro, but also ensuring that customers have a strong voice in guiding LoanPro's product roadmap, creating a cycle of feedback between customers, solutions, and developers.

"LoanPro is an absolute powerhouse," Suzan said. "The platform is an elegant solution for card providers, giving them the simplicity they need to launch programs quickly while still offering robust configuration tools. On top of that, they've got tools for state and federal compliance, integrations and partnerships with top card issuers, and a scalable solution for enterprise clients. I'm excited to see what we can build."

For more information, visit Loanpro.io .

About LoanPro

LoanPro is the market-leading modern lending and credit platform enabling lenders to innovate quicker, driving account growth while optimizing operational efficiency. Today, 600+ financial organizations use LoanPro to holistically upgrade their borrower, agent, and back-office experiences. LoanPro's mission of providing the platform to innovate the future of finance currently is enabled through its composable architecture, allowing lenders to enhance their origination, servicing, payments, collections, all built on the foundation of a modern lending core.

Media Contact: Spencer McWilliams, [email protected], (918) 809-2208

