LoanPro Welcomes Fintech Industry Veteran as Chief Marketing Officer to Continue to Accelerate Growth

News provided by

LoanPro

22 Aug, 2023, 06:45 ET

Fintech marketing veteran, Colton Pond, joins LoanPro's executive leadership team to fuel the next phase of growth for the API-first lending platform.

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LoanPro, the market-leading API-first lending platform, today announced the appointment of Colton Pond as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Continue Reading
Colton Pond joins LoanPro as CMO
Colton Pond joins LoanPro as CMO

Colton is a seasoned marketing executive who brings strong experience in fintech and financial services. In his new role, Colton will oversee all aspects of marketing to meet rising market demands for LoanPro's API-first lending platform. Colton most recently led marketing on Truv's executive team helping grow year over year revenue by 300% and held several influential roles in marketing and sales at MX, Lucid, and HealthEquity.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Colton as a key member of our executive team," said LoanPro's Co-Founder & CEO, Rhett Roberts. "We're passionate about our vision of providing the platform to innovate the future of finance, and Colton's strong industry knowledge and marketing expertise makes him the perfect fit to drive accelerated growth."

This announcement comes after LoanPro's accelerated growth over the past 12 months, with 600 lenders on LoanPro's platform today. Banks and credit unions have fueled the recent growth as these organizations search for platforms that allow them to innovate quickly and scale operations more efficiently.

"LoanPro is uniquely positioned to disrupt financial services as we know them today," said Colton. "The financial services industry is full of vendors that handcuff financial organizations from innovation, causing them to execute within predefined criteria leading to slow launch cycles and frustrated end consumers. Here at LoanPro, we excel at empowering lenders to launch new and innovative lending programs quickly with our configurable, API-first lending platform."

About LoanPro
LoanPro is the market-leading modern lending platform enabling lenders to innovate quicker driving loan growth while optimizing operational efficiency. Today, 600+ lenders use LoanPro to holistically up-level their borrower, agent, and back-office experiences. LoanPro's mission of providing the platform to innovate the future of finance currently is enabled through its composable architecture allowing lenders to enhance their origination, servicing, payments and collections, and borrower CRM all built on the foundation of a modern lending core.

To learn more visit loanpro.io.

Media Contact: Polly Phillips
[email protected]

SOURCE LoanPro

Also from this source

LoanPro Announces Strategic Minority Equity Investment in TrueNorth

LoanPro Welcomes Carl Pascarella, Former CEO of Visa to its Board of Directors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.