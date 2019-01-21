Loans Canada Expands Its Partnership Programs With New Affiliate Program Features and Loan Search Widget

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Loans Canada, the nation's leading loan search platform, has matched hundreds of thousands of Canadian consumers with the loan, credit and debt relief services they need. Founded in 2012 by Scott Satov, CA, CFA, Loans Canada has quickly grown to one of the largest consumer lender networks in Canada.

"I created Loans Canada because I saw that Canadians were being rejected by the banks and subsequently getting stuck in the payday loan cycle of debt because there were no other options," said Satov. "We're always looking to expand and improve our services for our customers. This includes making sure we have the best possible partners and a user-friendly platform."

Educating Canadian Consumers

In addition to connecting its clients with a variety of lending options, Loans Canada has made it their mission to empower Canadians to make sound financial decisions. Through a wide variety of educational resources, including educational articles, infographics, videos and a lender directory, Loans Canada helps its clients make informed decisions based on accurate and expert information.

When it comes to important financial decisions, Canadian consumers need information they can trust. Loans Canada's efforts in this area have been rewarded by consistent year-over-year growth in organic traffic. With the combination of their ever-growing content library and valued partners, Canadian consumers can rest easy knowing Loans Canada has created a platform they can trust.

Making Borrowing More Accessible

Loans Canada aims to make borrowing more accessible to all Canadians, regardless of their credit or past financial decisions.

To make borrowing more accessible, Loans Canada has implemented several features to allow consumers to take control of their loan journey, choose who they want to work with and quickly access a variety of alternative financial solutions, regardless of where they are or what device they are using.

Loans Canada's new loan search widget provides Canadian consumers with the opportunity to apply for Loans Canada's variety of services from a wider number of locations. Furthermore, the loan search widget benefits Loans Canada's partners by allowing customers to complete their financial services requests directly on the partner's website or mobile application. CTO Cris Ravazzano explains, "Our loan search widget is the perfect tool for customers and partners alike because it permits our partners to expand their service offerings and improve their overall customer experience. It's a win-win for everyone involved."

Continuous Network Expansion

As the pioneer and leading loan marketplace in Canada, Loans Canada strives to always improve and expand its service offerings and partnerships to continue to provide best-in-class options for its customers. To learn more about Loans Canada's partnership programs, including its affiliate programs, visit this page.

Press Contact:

Cris Ravazzano

Chief Technology Officer

Loans Canada

www.loanscanada.ca

cris@loanscanada.ca

1 877 995 6269 x789

Related Links

Loans Canada Partnerships Page

Loans Canada Homepage

SOURCE Loans Canada

Related Links

http://www.loanscanada.ca

